The Transformative African Leadership (TAL) (www.TALJourney.com) programme is a new pan-African initiative reshaping how leadership is practised across the continent. It moves beyond conventional models, grounding leadership in African realities and placing collective responsibility at the centre of how leaders are developed.

Launched on 23 March 2026, TAL is a 10-month, practice-led executive journey for mid-career professionals across government, private sector stakeholders, entrepreneurs and civil society who are already operating within systems where decisions carry real consequences. These sector leaders navigate complex environments, where aligning stakeholders and managing uncertainty shape organisational performance and long-term growth.

The programme begins in September and includes two in-country residencies in Kenya and Morocco. It is open exclusively to African citizens, including those living or working abroad.

TAL is the first programme of its kind, delivered through a historic collaboration between four leading African universities: the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town (lead coordinator), Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar and the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi. Supported by Agence Française de Développement, TAL brings together a selective cohort of approximately 25–30 participants from across the continent.

Anchored in the principles of Ubuntu, TAL takes a different approach to leadership development. It prioritises demonstrated experience over formal qualifications and brings together a cross-sector cohort. The focus is on leadership and how we drive meaningful change. Its hybrid structure combines flexible online learning with in-person residencies, allowing for both application and reflection. Delivered through a pan-African institutional network, the programme exposes participants to diverse regional perspectives while reinforcing the shared responsibility of leadership across borders.

Dr Penny Parenzee, Senior Programme Manager at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, explains: “TAL was born from a deep desire to strengthen African leadership practices rooted in Ubuntu and Agenda 2063’s vision of ‘The Africa We Want’. It brings together partners who aspire towards leadership models that embed the vision of a thriving continent and reflect the values of solidarity. Together, we have created a space for mid-career Africans to lead with authenticity and collective wisdom and to respond to persistent challenges such as inequality, fragmentation and the need for more self-determined governance.”

The programme is being introduced at a critical moment. As the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) advances and the continent faces immense governance challenges while also navigating increasingly complex global pressures, leadership within institutions will shape outcomes. TAL is designed to help leaders rethink systems, make grounded decisions and drive long-term change.

Dr Parenzee says: “This moment calls for leaders who are willing to challenge existing systems, rethink how institutions function and make bold yet grounded decisions with long-term impact. TAL focuses on strengthening exactly these capacities. It provides a space for current and emerging leaders to reflect on their roles, engage with peers across sectors and countries and develop the tools needed to lead transformation within their organisations and beyond.”

TAL ultimately aims to equip a new generation of leaders to take ownership of Africa’s future and drive structural transformation — strengthening institutions, bridging divides and shaping more integrated, self-determined systems across the continent.

For more information, visit: www.TALJourney.com

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