The Trade Obstacles Alert Mechanism (TOAM) Eswatini provides a way to log obstacles to trade, particularly in the service sector.

The online platform and mobile application connects companies with government agencies such as the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, as well as with other businesses, allowing them to exchange information about trade obstacles.

Importers and exporters, as well as professionals working with foreign clients, can report challenges and obstacles to the national focal point, who will review and publish a report. That document then goes to the competent authority for deeper analysis. Once the authority responds to the Trade Department, the information is passed on to the economic actors within two weeks.

During the launch at Hotel Sibane on 29 January in Mbabane, the Director of the International Trade Department of the Ministry, Khetsiwe Dlamini, said the platform is an essential step in the government’s digital strategy. The platform allows for easy and speedy action between policymakers and the industry in resolving issues that slow trade.

‘It is through this mechanism that companies will remain up to date with information on trade rules and procedure,’ she added.

She also thanked the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the European Union for supporting the mechanism in Eswatini. The European Union funds the ITC African Trade Observatory. TOAM is one activity of the African Trade Observatory, which connects trade data to the platform and enhances the quality of trade in services data.

She said the platform could transform the business environment and make Eswatini an attractive trade destination.

ITC market analyst Vianney Lesaffre said the platform was officially launched in 2014, and has since been adopted by more than 70 countries.

Signing up for the TOAM platform is free, and reporting obstacles is treated with confidentiality. Each subscriber receives notifications about the ongoing challenges and their corresponding solutions.