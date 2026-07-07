As Angola seeks to balance sustained oil production with accelerated gas monetization and expanding renewable capacity, TotalEnergies has become a central player in shaping the country’s evolving energy mix. Through multi-billion-dollar investments spanning deepwater oil, non-associated gas and utility-scale solar, the company is supporting Angola’s strategy of maximizing upstream value while progressively diversifying its energy base.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, will speak at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2026 conference and exhibition, taking place September 9–10, with a pre-conference day on September 8. His participation comes at a time when Angola is accelerating upstream licensing, fiscal reforms and infrastructure development aimed at sustaining production while unlocking new gas and lower-carbon energy streams.

TotalEnergies holds a leading position in Angola’s upstream sector and is a major operator across the country’s deepwater production base. The company’s long-term strategy closely mirrors Angola’s energy priorities: extending the life of mature offshore assets, developing frontier basins and building a domestic gas industry capable of supporting LNG exports alongside industrial and power generation demand.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the $6 billion Kaminho development in Block 20/11, the first major deepwater project in the Kwanza Basin. Expected to start production in 2028, the project will deliver around 70,000 barrels per day from the Cameia and Golfinho fields via an FPSO designed to reduce routine flaring through gas reinjection and electrified operations. The development highlights Angola’s continued ability to attract large-scale upstream capital while embedding lower-emission production systems into new projects.

Alongside its upstream expansion, TotalEnergies has strengthened its long-term position in Angola through a 2043 extension of its operatorship in Block 32, creating a framework for further development across six discoveries surrounding the Kaombo Norte and Kaombo Sul FPSOs. The company has also expanded its exploration footprint through partnerships with ExxonMobil and Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, securing acreage across frontier blocks in the Benguela and Namibe basins.

Gas development has become an increasingly strategic pillar of TotalEnergies’ Angola portfolio. In March 2026, the company achieved first gas production from the Quiluma field under the New Gas Consortium, marking Angola’s first large-scale non-associated gas development. Once fully operational, the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields are expected to process around 330 million cubic feet of gas per day, supplying approximately two million tonnes of LNG annually via the Angola LNG facility while also reinforcing domestic gas availability.

Beyond hydrocarbons, TotalEnergies is also expanding its renewable energy presence through the Quilemba solar project near Lubango. Currently under construction, the project will initially deliver 35 MWp, with a second phase adding a further 45 MWp. Once operational in 2026, it will feed power into Angola’s national grid and further reinforce the company’s integrated multi-energy approach across Africa.

As Angola advances its strategy of sustaining oil production while diversifying its energy mix, AOG 2026 provides a key platform for dialogue between policymakers, operators and investors on the next phase of development. Pouyanné’s participation underscores TotalEnergies’ long-term commitment to Angola and highlights the company’s role in executing an integrated energy strategy that spans hydrocarbons, gas infrastructure and renewables – positioning Angola for a more diversified and resilient energy future.