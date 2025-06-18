Türkiye’s global steel producer Tosyalı (www.TosyaliHolding.com.tr) continues its global growth with nearly 50 facilities across 3 continents, a liquid steel production capacity of 15 million tons, and approximately 15,000 employees.

Drawing attention with its investments in high value-added qualified steel production by determining sustainability as the main agenda, Tosyalı is rapidly climbing the steps in world steel production with its production complexes in different geographies of the world, green steel products produced with advanced technology, R&D and innovation, strong equity and highly competent employees.

Amid the challenging global conditions in 2024, a difficult year for steel producers worldwide, Tosyalı achieved a rapid rise in the global rankings, adding yet another success to its record. According to data released by the World Steel Association, Tosyalı produced 9.12 million tons of liquid steel in 2024 and climbed 21 places compared to the previous year, reaching 46th position in the world rankings. With a 54.3% increase in production, Tosyalı has become one of the world’s top 3 fastest-growing steel producers. Today, Tosyalı has reached the position of Türkiye’s largest steel producer while also strengthening its strong position in the global arena as Europe’s third-largest steel producer. Additionally, the company entered the world’s top 50 steel producers, crossing a significant milestone for the industry.

Tosyalı Holding Chairman of the Board Fuat Tosyalı: “Our goal is to become one of the world's top 20 steel producers”

Stating that Tosyalı's global success is based on well-planned strategic investments and qualified steel production, Fuat Tosyalı, Chairman of the Board of Tosyalı Holding, said: "As Tosyalı, we have identified sustainability, efficiency and economies of scale as three important priorities. With this strategy, we continue to grow in a healthy and stable manner with eco-efficiency-oriented investments in Türkiye and in different geographies around the world. We completed Tosyalı Demir Çelik İskenderun Plant, the largest industrial investment of our country in recent years, despite the major earthquake disaster and started the first production in 2023. This plant eliminated Türkiye's 4 million tons of flat steel imports and started to make a significant contribution to value-added steel exports. We are taking firm steps towards becoming one of the most important and strategic integrated iron and steel production centers not only in the Mediterranean basin and Africa, but also in the world with our fourth phase investments in our five-phase Tosyalı Algérie production complex, which is one of the driving forces of our success as a global steel company to date. We have also initiated investments in Libya as a strategic step in Africa. With our investments in Türkiye, Algeria, Spain and Libya, we are strengthening our position as a global steel producer day by day.

As Tosyalı, our total investment amount in the last 5 years is over 6 billion USD and the majority of these are sustainability-oriented investments. Our investments in R&D, advanced technology, circular production, and clean energy sources such as solar and hydrogen continue without interruption. At the same time, we are focusing on efficiency, which is also one of the main issues of sustainability, and we tend to produce more by consuming fewer resources. We continue to achieve sustainable growth thanks to our completely independent, yet dynamic and efficient structure that analyzes everything from the mine to the final product within the Tosyalı ecosystem. Thus, we continue our rapid yet steady rise in the world rankings. Between 2020 and 2024, we increased our global crude steel production by 110%. Due to this progress, we have entered the world’s top 50 companies, becoming Türkiye’s largest and Europe’s third-largest steel producer. Among the top 50 companies, we are the only one to continuously rise in the global rankings every year. Our steady and sustainable growth continues, and with our production figures, we have taken a very strong step toward moving up to the next league on a global scale. In the next 4–5 years, as our ongoing investments begin production, we will move forward with confidence toward our goal of becoming one of the world’s top 20 steel companies.”

Contact:

Serap Öztürk

sozturk@medyaevi.com.tr