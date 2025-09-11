Members of the Cabinet, led by the Dean of the Cabinet, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, today converged at the Rehab Offices of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., for a commiseration visit on the passing of Honorable Sylvester M. Grigsby, the deceased Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

Coordinated by the Office of Director of the Cabinet Nathaniel Kwabo, the gathering, which brought together an array of senior cabinet members as well as several other key government officials, featured prayers and tributes. The late Minister was remembered as a dedicated public servant committed to whatever position he occupied. Some of his colleagues described him as a steady hand, calm character and one who always gave listening ears.

Reflecting on their relationship that lasted over sixty years, President Boakai said, “Sylvester will remain in my memory as a brother.” He noted the depth of the trust he had in the late Minister, describing the passing as a great loss to the nation.

On Saturday evening, August 9, while driving back from an official function in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, President Boakai received from family sources the sad news of the passing of Minister Grigsby in the United States.

Honorable Grigsby passed on Saturday, August 9, at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, United States.

The Government is working with the family of the deceased to put into motion funeral arrangements which will be announced shortly.