In preparation for the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, taking place from March 25-26 in Brazzaville, three prestigious hotels have announced exclusive promotional offers for conference attendees. Hilton Brazzaville Les Tours Jumelles Hotel&Residences, Grand Hotel Kintele and Radisson Blue Brazzaville have partnered with the event to provide discounts and top-tier accommodation for participants.

Hilton Brazzaville Les Tours Jumelles Hotel&Residences, which features a fully equipped business center, will offer a 10% discount on its original rates for CEIF 2025 attendees. Meanwhile, Grand Hotel Kintele, situated just outside the city center, is offering a 20% discount for attendees. Radisson Blue Brazzaville will offer a 5% discount.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional opportunities in energy and infrastructure. The event will highlight the latest gas-to-power transformation projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

CEIF 2025 will highlight innovative projects and foster strategic partnerships that enhance investment, drive economic growth and position the Republic of Congo as a leader in Africa’s energy expansion. The event is set to attract government leaders, C-suite executives from major international oil companies and energy experts, who will offer critical insights into the country’s oil, gas and energy sector developments.

This unique forum provides a unique platform for connecting local and international investors with high-impact opportunities across a diversified range of energy projects, paving the way for collaborations that drive growth and transformation.

With this exclusive hotel partnership, attendees can enjoy premium accommodation at a reduced rate, facilitating ease of access and networking opportunities for local and international delegates.