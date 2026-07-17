Following the detection of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in environmental surveillance samples in Blantyre, and its subsequent confirmation among children in the community, Malawi rapidly activated a comprehensive outbreak response. The Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and partners, launched a nationwide response with one clear objective: protect every child and stop the virus before it spreads.

WHO provided critical technical and operational support, including campaign planning, coordination, health worker training, monitoring, and data management. Independent Lot Quality Assurance Surveys (LQAS) consistently confirmed high campaign quality and strong vaccination coverage.

The response began with a targeted Round Zero campaign in eight high-risk districts in the Southern Region, reaching more than 1.53 million children under 10 years surpassing the campaign target. Building on this momentum, Malawi implemented three nationwide rounds of Novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2) campaigns between April and June 2026, reaching more than 7 million children across all 29 districts.

Yet the true impact of the response lies beyond the numbers.

In the remote mountainous village of Pensulo lives Tamandani Sadula, one of millions of children now protected against polio. Reaching Tamandani is no simple task. Frontline health workers trek for hours across rugged terrain, climb steep hills, and cross difficult landscapes to ensure children in isolated communities receive life-saving vaccines. Their determination reflects a simple but powerful belief: no child should be left behind because of where they live.

This commitment is shared by community leaders, volunteers, parents, and local authorities, whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in the success of Malawi's polio response. Together, they have transformed a public health emergency into a story of resilience, solidarity, and hope.

Malawi's efforts have also extended beyond its borders. By synchronizing vaccination campaigns with neighboring Zambia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, the country is contributing to a coordinated regional effort to interrupt poliovirus transmission and safeguard millions of children across southern Africa.

Every child vaccinated is another step toward a polio-free future. Malawi's response demonstrates what is possible when governments, communities, health workers, and partners unite behind a shared purpose. With sustained investment in immunization and continued vigilance, the country is not only stopping today's outbreak—it is protecting future generations and moving ever closer to a world where no child suffers from polio again.