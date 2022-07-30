Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributes flour production machinery in Kenya's Muranga County, contributing to the fight against poverty, increasing sustainable livelihoods and healthy nutrition for the people of the region.

TIKA has provided 5 hybrid (electricity and diesel-fueled) flour production machines to Ahadi Kenya Trust for the use of 5 different woman and youth groups with 200 members in total within the scope of the Flour Production Machine Support Project in Muranga, Kenya, where there is a population of more than 1 million people and flour consumption has an important place in the daily meals of the people of the region. Within the scope of the project, in cooperation with the Ahadi Kenya Trust, in addition to 5 flour production machines, buckets, containing some flour and other dry foods produced with these machines, and also which can be used for daily water consumption were distributed to the needy in the region.

The machines will be used to produce flour from different grains, especially corn flour. In addition, some of the flour produced will be distributed free of charge to some needy people in the region. A large part of the flour to be produced will be used for the group members' own consumption and to generate income by selling them at affordable prices. In addition, maize flour is the raw material of ‘Ugali’, the most consumed porridge-like food in Kenya.

TIKA Program Coordinator, Eyüp Yavuz ÜMÜTLÜ, Ahadi Kenya Trust Executive Director, Stanley KAMAU, and Muranga County Health Minister, Joseph Mbai attended the opening ceremony for the delivery of the project.

TİKA Nairobi Program Coordinator Eyüp Yavuz ÜMÜTLÜ mentioned the project objectives as; to provide women and youth groups with a means of income generation, to create a circular economy within the maize value chain hence guaranteeing income and profit maximization, to create a sustainable market for maize and other grains, to improve health through providing nutritious maize meal, to contribute towards attainment of the BIG Four Agenda on Food Security, to create jobs and employment opportunities through robust value chain activation.” He finished his speech by thanking project partner Ahadi Kenya Trust.