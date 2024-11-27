Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) inaugurated a sales market at the headquarters of the National Association of Women Farmers of The Gambia (NAWFA) in Brikama. The market was established to enable women producers to sell their agricultural products.
The opening ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Banjul, F. Türker Oba; NAWFA General Manager, Njaga Jawo; TİKA’s Coordinator in Banjul, Şule Bayar; officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, female farmers affiliated with the association and local media representatives.
The market is designed to serve as a central hub for consumers, facilitating the sale of a wide variety of agricultural products. These include vegetables, fruits, rice, maize, millet and oilseeds such as sesame and groundnuts, as well as processed goods like juices, groundnuts, cashew oil and sesame oil—all produced directly by women farmers across six regions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).