Two joint-bid submissions and one single-bid submission received from member associations representing three confederations; Bid books available on FIFA.com; Host(s) to be appointed through an open vote by FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024.

Following the unprecedented success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the bidding process (https://apo-opa.co/47U6E1x) for the 2027 edition of the tournament has reached a key milestone, with the following three bids from member associations across three confederations having been submitted ahead of the 8 December deadline:

The Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association (joint submission)

The Brazilian Football Association

Mexican Football Association and the U.S. Soccer Federation (joint submission)

All of the bid books and their respective executive summaries are available on FIFA.com:

Bid book 1 (https://apo-opa.co/4agmoxE)

Executive summary 1 ( https://apo-opa.co/4afdNLg )

https://apo-opa.co/4afdNLg Human rights assessment ( https://apo-opa.co/3tgR5ll )

https://apo-opa.co/3tgR5ll Human rights strategy ( https://apo-opa.co/3tcTxtm )

Bid book 2 (https://apo-opa.co/41cPhXl)

Executive summary 2 ( https://apo-opa.co/3RBjR9Z )

https://apo-opa.co/3RBjR9Z Human rights assessment ( https://apo-opa.co/3NjVlYg )

https://apo-opa.co/3NjVlYg Human rights strategy ( https://apo-opa.co/3NiTZgp )

Bid book 3 (https://apo-opa.co/3ta784x)

Executive summary 3 ( https://apo-opa.co/3uPhgA5 )

https://apo-opa.co/3uPhgA5 Human rights assessment ( https://apo-opa.co/47P3qMO )

https://apo-opa.co/47P3qMO Human rights strategy ( https://apo-opa.co/3ThmQpe )

https://apo-opa.co/3ThmQpe Human rights explainer note​ ( https://apo-opa.co/484uV4w )

As part of the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, FIFA will now conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a Bid Evaluation Report in May 2024.

In line with the Bidding Regulations (https://apo-opa.co/3Rco8PD), the evaluation process will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights.

The technical aspect of the bid evaluation model includes an objective scoring system (https://apo-opa.co/3R7JVI0) to rate and weight each of the infrastructure and commercial criteria.

Subject to the successful designation of the three bids by the FIFA Council, the appointment of the host(s) will be decided through an open vote by the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024.

Further information on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ is available via the following link: Bidding process 2027 (https://apo-opa.co/46Pbegk) (FIFA.com).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org