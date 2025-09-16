The West African Development Bank (BOAD) (www.BOAD.org) is pleased to announce its official membership in the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. This initiative, spearheaded by the Brazilian Presidency of the G20, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty (SDGs 1&2) and reduce inequalities (SDG 10) by supporting low-income countries.

By joining the 197 members of the Alliance—which already includes 102 countries, 29 international organizations, 14 financial institutions, and 52 foundations — BOAD reaffirms its commitment to strengthening food security efforts across West Africa. This membership, approved in August 2025, will enable the Bank to leverage international synergies and gain access to dedicated support mechanisms to achieve its objectives.

BOAD’s participation is anchored around two core pillars of the Alliance: financing and knowledge sharing. Under the financing pillar, the Bank will align its project financing objectives with the Alliance’s global effort, with a focus on food security in the sub-region. Under the knowledge sharing pillar, BOAD, with over fifty years of experience serving the populations of WAEMU member countries, will contribute its technical expertise and operational know-how in the fight against food insecurity. In return, the Bank will benefit from the insights and experience of a vast network of partners dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty worldwide.

This enhanced collaboration will allow BOAD to accelerate the implementation of high-impact programs, leveraging the policy tools and financial resources mobilized by the Alliance.

About the West African Development Bank (BOAD):

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is the common development finance institution of the member countries of the West African Monetary Union (WAMU). It is an international public institution whose purpose, as provided under Article 2 of its Articles of Association, is to promote the balanced development of its member countries and foster economic integration within West Africa by financing priority development projects. It is accredited to the three climate finance facilities (GEF, AF, GCF). Since 2009, BOAD sits as an observer at the UNFCCC and actively participates in discussions on devising an international climate finance system. Since January 2013, it has been home to the first Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) on Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), whose aim is to provide direct support to governments, NGOs and the private sector in identifying and developing CDM projects. Since October 15, 2023, the Bank has been co-chairing the International Development Finance Club (IDFC) and has been holding the club’s sole Presidency as of February 27, 2025. This Club brings together 27 national, regional and multilateral development banks from around the world.

https://www.BOAD.org/fr/

About the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty:

Established in November 2024 at the initiative of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20, the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is mandated to catalyze collective action toward the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, and 10. Its ambition is to enable 500 million people to benefit from cash transfer programs by 2030, leveraging a rigorously evaluated set of policies to ensure the efficiency and impact of investments.