The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) – Tanzania Country Director Mark Breda through the Implementing partner HJFMRI last Thursday supported the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces (TPDF) and launched the Health Information System (HIS) data centre at Lugalo Military College of Medical and Allied Sciences. The data centre will provide real-time data across all the 21 health facilities supported within the TPDF.

The launched TPDF Health Information System (HIS) data centre which is also integrated with the Ministry of Health DHIS2 has been supported with funding from PEPFAR through the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) to strengthen the provision of HIV services by having a one-stop data overview for a more efficient and effective program planning, management, monitoring, and integrating results attained from data into decision-making in improving the health system and sustain HIV epidemic control in Tanzania.

Speaking during the event, the WRAIR Country Director in Tanzania Mark Breda said the launch of the HIS within the TPDF Health facilities is a great milestone as it will add value to the country’s initiative especially in the realization of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals and the HIV treatment cascade, including diagnosis, enrollment, ART initiation, and adherence to treatment as we move toward epidemic control.

Also the Director of Medical Services with the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces (TPDF) Brig. Gen. Charles Mwanziva appreciated the WRAIR support and said that the investment will help to strengthen the provision of quality healthcare services across the supported 21 TPDF health facilities and since it is linked with the Ministry of Health DHIS2, it will also help the ministry to access real-time data to enable the country plan and respond accordingly to HIV challenges.

He added that with the available real-time data across 21 TPDF health facilities, healthcare providers will be able to respond timely to patient needs by providing solutions to any challenges such as the need for viral load tests and evaluation of patient treatments, which will add value for the program to deliver effectively.

The collaborative idea of having the centralized data center to collect and analyze data within the TPDF health facilities was seen as an opportunity for the TPDF to strengthen the provision of HIV services and respond to the country’s priorities, especially on ensuring healthcare professionals intervene timely in any challenges observed through available data.

HJFMRI with funding from WRAIR has successfully invested more than TZS 900,000,000/= through the procurement of data center equipment, Installation of fiber optic network connectivity to 21 TPDF facilities through TTCL, designing of the TPDF-HIS and to conduct capacity building to TPDF team commissioned to the University of Dar es salaam, Server and power backup upgrading and facilitation of all consultative meetings with other stakeholders.