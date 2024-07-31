This month, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Union (EU) mark one year of the multi-annual partnership between the two organisations that helped WFP provide monthly food assistance to those most vulnerable Sahrawi refugees in Algeria.

WFP received in July 2023 the first tranche of the multi-year EU funding €5 million. This was used to provide 133,672 rations in what is considered one of the world’s most protracted crises where 78% of refugees are food insecure.

“We are extremely grateful to the EU for continuing their support and solidifying their humanitarian assistance to the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Algeria Aline Rumonge. “This partnership means that we have stable and predictable funding which allows us to continue to deliver vital food assistance some of the most vulnerable people who have very limited income opportunities.”

Refugees from Western Sahara have lived in camps near the remote southwestern Algerian town of Tindouf since 1975. Heat, scarcity of water and the challenging political and socio-economic context, mean people struggle to access livelihood opportunities. Most of the camp population depend on WFP assistance to cover their dietary needs.

In 2023, thanks to donors like the EU, WFP distributed more than 2,000 metric tons of in-kind food assistance per month. Some 8,600 pregnant and nursing mothers received monthly cash-based transfers (CBT) to diversify their diets and thereby contribute to anemia prevention. WFP also provides special nutritious food to treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition and anemia among women and children under five.

The EU is the largest donor to WFP in Algeria. Since 2003, the total EU contributions supporting WFP’s operations for Sahrawi refugees in the country have reached €97 million (US$118 million).

WFP has been supporting the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria since 1986. WFP’s operations in the country are carried out and monitored in collaboration with national and international organizations to ensure food assistance reaches the people for whom it is intended.