The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) on Thursday convened a joint meeting for Somalia’s security partners to update them on the significant progress made in the administration of the Somali Security Forces (SSF) Trust Fund.

During the meeting in Mogadishu, UNSOS briefed the partners on the status of the Fund and outlined the mission’s support to the Somali Security Forces through the UNSOS-administered SSF Trust Fund.

Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, emphasised the critical importance of UNSOS’ logistical support in boosting SSF’s operations.

“I want to acknowledge the unique role of UNSOS, which compliments other support given by our security partners, including training. UNSOS’ support has helped Somali security forces keep the focus on operations and has contributed to the security achievements and progress made over the past few years. This has enhanced the operational capabilities of the Somali security forces,” said the National Security Advisor.

He appealed to traditional and new international partners to ensure predictable and sustained funding to the SSF Trust Fund to contribute to Somalia's security and stability.

Assistant Secretary-General Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, the Head of UNSOS and co-chair of the meeting, pointed out the vital role of the Trust Fund to UNSOS' capacity to fulfil its UN Security Council-mandated roles and facilitate a smooth, sustainable transition of security roles from ATMIS to Somali Security Forces.

“What we are doing here is actually a commitment to the Security Council. As members of the Security Council, you tasked us to give support to Somali Security Forces and the numbers have almost doubled now. We have 20,900. We appreciate the trust, but we cannot deliver without the funds,” said ASG Kacyira at the consultative forum.

ASG Kacyira thanked Somalia’s international partners, including the United Kingdom and the United States, for their contributions to the SSF Trust Fund.

Additional funding for the Trust Fund will ensure timely and efficient delivery of critical non-lethal logistical support to the SSF, including food rations, fuel, tentage, communication equipment, medical and casualty evacuations, defence stores, transport, and capacity building.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Norway, Qatar, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Burundi and Kenya while France, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates attended virtually.

Michael Nithavrianakis, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Somalia, highlighted the tangible impacts of his country's support to Somalia’s security sector through the Trust Fund.

“As the SSF scales up in line with the security transition, its financial needs increase from year to year and this further increases the need for additional donors to step up,” emphasised Ambassador Nithavrianakis.

He also hailed UNSOS for managing the SSF Trust Fund, which has had a positive impact and enabled improved fighting capabilities of the Somali National Army.

“Our financial support to UNSOS has an outsized impact. Every dollar or pound committed has benefits that will last for generations to come. We see where our money is going. The provision of tangible material support to the SSF is an extremely cost effective and measurable way of providing support for the security transition,” said Ambassador Nithavrianakis.

US Ambassador to Somalia, Richard Riley, thanked UNSOS for managing the SSF Trust Fund and promised continued oversight to ensure funds are used appropriately.

“We will always maintain oversight of every penny we put into Somalia because Somalia is our friend. It's our partner and we know they have a huge fight on their hands. And we want to contribute to that,” said Ambassador Riley.

Somalia’s Chief of Defence Forces, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, highlighted the need for continued support to the SSF Trust Fund to enhance Somali Security Forces' operational capabilities.

“Your support comes at a critical time when we are engaged in operations to liberate areas from terrorist control. We are jointly building a self-reliant Somalia, and I would like to thank all our partners for their support. Your contribution not only supports our current operations, but also contributes to a safe, secure, and prosperous Somalia,” Maj. Gen. Muhyadin said.

He also noted that UNSOS’ support to the Somali National Army extends beyond providing food rations and fuel.

“It also includes medical and casualty evacuations on the frontlines, communication support, and defensive bases in newly liberated areas,” Maj. Gen. Muhyadin added.

Gen. Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, the Deputy Commissioner of the Somali Police Force (SPF), said UNSOS’ support to 1,500 SPF personnel is vital for maintaining law and order in areas liberated from Al-Shabaab.

“Police personnel supported by UNSOS operate in Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions. Besides law enforcement operations, the police also perform stabilisation duties,” said Gen. Osman Abdullahi Mohamed.

UNSOS currently supports 20,900 SSF personnel in joint or coordinated operations with ATMIS through voluntary Trust Fund contributions.

UN Security Council Resolution 2748, adopted in August 2024, encourages Member States to support the Somali Security Forces through the Trust Fund to counter terrorism and promote peace and security in Somalia and the region.