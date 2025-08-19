The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have jointly launched the Fortifying Infrastructure for Responsible Extinguishment (FIRE) project, which aims to phase out the use of toxic fluorinated firefighting foams and replace them with safer alternatives at major airports in Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

FIRE – a $82.5 million initiative with a $10 million grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and $72.5 million in co-financing from partners – will phase out firefighting foams containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), hazardous “forever chemicals” linked to serious environmental and health risks.

“The FIRE project shows how sector-focused action can drive the elimination of hazardous chemicals across value chains,” said Anil Sookdeo, Senior Chemicals Specialist, Global Environment Facility (GEF). “The GEF is proud to support this effort, which we hope will inspire both participating countries and the wider aviation sector to transition to PFAS-free firefighting foams.”

“FIRE is an important initiative that empowers countries to eliminate one of the most harmful groups of pollutants found in firefighting foam supply chains,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division. “It supports a practical transition to safer, accessible, and affordable alternatives, showing that environmental and health protection can go hand in hand with business and operational viability.”

A safe and sustainable transition in airports and beyond

Together with participating airports, FIRE will support the transition from highly toxic firefighting foams to fluorine-free foams while maintaining safety and operational integrity. These efforts are expected to promote safe removal of 4,500 tonnes of PFAS-contaminated material from fire trucks and safe disposal of 130 tonnes of PFAS-based foam concentrate.

"This project marks a significant step forward in Kenya’s commitment to protecting public health and the environment,” said Dr Mohamud Gedi, CEO and Managing Director of Kenya’s Airport Authority. “By phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from firefighting foams, we are safeguarding our communities and contributing to a cleaner, safer future for all."

“The International Civil Aviation Organization is committed to supporting the adoption of safer and more sustainable firefighting practices at airports worldwide,” said Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO Secretary General at ICAO. “The facilitation of access to safe alternatives to PFAS foams will be a very significant step for the recipient countries.”

Turning Global Commitments into Action

“PFAS is an invisible pollution time bomb that demands urgent, globally coordinated action before it is too late,” said Rolph Payet, Executive Secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. “The inclusion of several major PFAS under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants marks a critical step in international efforts to reduce exposure and environmental contamination. Initiatives like FIRE, which aim to eliminate PFAS from high-risk open applications such as firefighting foams, demonstrate how the Convention fosters multilateral cooperation, drives innovation, and transforms practices—ultimately contributing to a cleaner environment and a healthier planet and people."

The FIRE Project is implemented by UNEP, executed by ICAO, and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). This project is part of a broader set of UNEP-GEF activities dedicated to global monitoring and eliminating the use of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and reducing the impacts of POPs on human health and the environment.