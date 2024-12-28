The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the diplomatic efforts of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which also represents a priority for the UAE. The UAE emphasized that these efforts reflect Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, and contributing to the strengthening of international relations. The UAE is fully prepared to cooperate and coordinate with the Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position in relation to the crisis, stressing that the primary focus remains on reaching an immediate ceasefire and an urgent cessation of hostilities in the internal fighting in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, while also addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent relief aid to the brotherly Sudanese people.

The Ministry emphasized that the UAE is working with all relevant parties, regional partners, and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, in an effort to stop the escalation, achieve a ceasefire, and begin an intra-Sudanese dialogue that involves all political factions and the warring parties to fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development, security, and prosperity. Moreover, the UAE stresses the importance of the warring parties’ respecting their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.

The Ministry highlighted that the absence of the Sudanese Armed Forces from the latest peace talks – which the UAE participated in, alongside several countries and regional and international organizations, as part of the ALPS Group in Geneva – demonstrates a blatant disregard for the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people, and reflects their strong unwillingness to cooperate and engage in peace talks aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving lasting peace.

Furthermore, the UAE underscored the importance of dialogue and negotiations as the only path to resolve the conflict and secure a political process and national consensus towards a civilian-led government.

The UAE continues to call on all the concerned parties to return to negotiations and actively engage in efforts to achieve peace in Sudan