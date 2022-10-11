United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS)


The Trilateral Mechanism met today with the Vice President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, to discuss political developments including the momentum led by the Steering Committee of the Bar Association and the ongoing dialogue between different political forces to reach a solution to the current political crisis.

The Spokesperson of the Trilateral Mechanism, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche called on all Sudanese actors to engage in the political process with "a patriotic and constructive spirit and a genuine will to lead the country out of this tunnel." He further pointed out positive indications of approaching a settlement that satisfies all the parties to the political process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).