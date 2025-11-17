The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this week enter its seventh week of its enquiry into the financial affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF). This week’s hearings will focus on testimonies from the RAF’s executive and senior management, who will respond or provide clarity to allegations made by previous witnesses.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, SCOPA will hear from Ms Mpho Manyasha, the suspended Head of the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Ms Mampe Kumalo, the suspended Chief Governance Officer, and Mr Motlhoding Letsoalo, the former Senior Human Resources Manager.

Ms Mpho Manyasha has worked in the Office of the CEO since the 2019/20 financial year, initially as General Manager: Specialist Projects. Her role changed to Head: Office of the CEO in the 2022/23 financial year, and from 2023/24 she also served as Acting Chief Corporate Support Officer. On 7 November 2025, she was placed on precautionary suspension.

Also among senior managers who have been placed on precautionary suspension is Ms Kumalo, the Chief Governance Officer since 2022/23, overseeing Legal Services, Assurance and Monitoring, Enterprise Risk Management, and Forensics at the RAF. Ms Kumalo is the RAF executive who signed off on the media buying contract awarded to Media Mix and the integrated marketing contract awarded to Dzinge Production.

Mr Motlhoding Letsoalo is mentioned in the enquiry regarding allegations concerning his management of disciplinary processes.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will return to discuss technical details of the RAF’s accounting policy change. The committee will also hear evidence from suspended Chief Financial Officer, Ms Bernice Potgieter; former Acting CFO, Ms Boitumelo Mabusela and suspended Senior Treasury Specialist and former Acting Chief Investment Officer, Mr Sefotle Modiba.

Ms Bernice Potgieter, appointed RAF CFO in March 2022 and previously Senior Manager: Financial Accounting, was Acting CFO from 27 May 2021, following the resignation of the previous Acting CFO. Despite her suspension as a Senior Executive, she is required to account for key issues, including changes in accounting policy and related litigation that arose during her tenure in various RAF roles.

Ms Boitumelo Mabusela joined the RAF as a Specialist in the Office of the former CEO, before being elevated to Acting CFO. Ms Bernice Potgieter pinned a lot of issues on her during the enquiry hearing of 4 November 2025, particularly in relation to the development and implementation of the RAF’s IPSAS 42 accounting policy.

Mr Modiba joined the RAF in May 2020 as a Senior Treasury Specialist in the CEO’s office. In July 2020, he was appointed Acting General Manager: Treasury. Following the 2022 organisational structure review, the RAF established an Investment Division, and Mr Modiba became the Acting Chief Investment Officer. He will account to SCOPA on matters related to his Treasury Specialist and CIO roles and responsibilities, debt restructuring and changes in accounting policy.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, PwC will account to SCOPA on its role in the development and implementation of the Integrated Claims Management System (ICMS). Ms Mpho Manyasha, Ms Bernice Potgieter and Ms Boitumelo Mabusela will continue with their evidence.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, SCOPA will receive testimony from former Acting Chief Operations Officer, Ms Maria Rambauli, regarding allegations raised by previous witnesses. SCOPA will also hear testimony from witness X.

All documents presented to the committee during the enquiry are made publicly available after each day’s session at this link: https://www.parliament.gov.za/raf-enquiry.