United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, welcomes the adoption yesterday of the Affirmative Action Bill by the Parliament of Ghana.

“The adoption of the of the Affirmative Action Bill is a major achievement. It demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to achieving gender equality in both the public and private sector in the exercise of power and decision-making, which will contribute to consolidating social justice and development in the country,” said Mr. Simão.

The Special Representative encourages all stakeholders to continue working towards the implementation of the adopted Bill for strengthening inclusive democracy in Ghana.

