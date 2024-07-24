The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultations with the Royal Norwegian Embassy. The event, graced by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, and Her Excellency Kristin Hermansen, Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Norway to Uganda, marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relations between our two nations.

In his address, the Minister emphasized the strength and tangible results of the Uganda-Norway relationship over the years, expressing Uganda's deep appreciation for this partnership. He acknowledged Norway's sovereign decision to close its embassy in Kampala while welcoming the assurance that bilateral relations will persist and flourish. The Minister highlighted the MoU as a vital framework for continued collaboration, ensuring seamless bilateral relations in the absence of a resident Diplomatic Mission of Norway in Kampala.

He also welcomed the decision to accredit the Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam to manage relations with Uganda, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining and strengthening our ties. The Government of Uganda remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing and expanding the fruitful partnership with Norway. We look forward to building on our shared successes and exploring new avenues of cooperation. The Ministry extends its best wishes to Her Excellency Ambassador Hermansen and her staff in their future endeavors