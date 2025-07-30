The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with leading institutions and private sector partners to unlock over N500 billion in investments for renewable energy projects in Nigeria’s underserved rural communities. Announced during an event titled “Strengthening Partnership for Sustainable Energy Access and Socio-Economic Development,” these agreements aim to expand clean energy access and drive economic progress nationwide.

Key Highlights of the MOUs

REA Managing Director Abba Aliyu described the MOUs as actionable frameworks built on proven success. He cited past achievements such as:

Deployment of four smart police stations with the Police Trust Fund [1].

Creation of a renewable energy testing center with Huawei [2].

Securing N100 billion in private sector debt funding through First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for renewable energy companies [3].

Aliyu added that partnerships with 13 state governments have already delivered 200 mini-grids across Nigeria [4]. The newly signed MOUs aim to attract N500 billion in commercial funding over three phases to scale these efforts further.

Strategic Partnerships

Nigeria Correctional Service : This MOU will deploy mini-grids and clean energy systems in custodial centers, starting at the Abuja headquarters [5]. Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche said, “ This initiative goes beyond electricity, it ’ s about rehabilitation and empowerment.”

: This MOU will deploy mini-grids and clean energy systems in custodial centers, starting at the Abuja headquarters [5]. Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche said, This initiative goes beyond electricity, it s about rehabilitation and empowerment.” Galaxy Backbone : This collaboration will align internet and electricity infrastructure rollouts in educational institutions for greater efficiency [6].

: This collaboration will align internet and electricity infrastructure rollouts in educational institutions for greater efficiency [6]. NIRSAL Plc: Focused on agriculture, this partnership will power agribusiness clusters with clean energy and provide credit risk guarantees for rural vendors [8]. NIRSAL Plc Managing Director Sa ’ ad Hamidu noted, “ With over 60 percent of Nigerians in agriculture, this is a game-changer for growth.”

Impact and Vision

Executive Director of Technical Services Umar Umar highlighted REA’s achievements: over 160 megawatts of solar capacity deployed, electrifying 1,650 communities, powering 1,000 healthcare centers, and benefiting six million Nigerians [7]. “Rural electrification is a catalyst for education, health, security, and economic productivity,” Umar stated.

REA aims to leverage these partnerships to transform energy access and socio-economic outcomes in Nigeria’s rural regions.

Media Contact:

nep@rea.gov.ng

+23480020202020

About the Rural Electrification Agency (REA):

The REA is a Nigerian government agency dedicated to providing reliable, affordable electricity to rural and underserved areas through renewable energy solutions like solar mini-grids and standalone systems [9].

Disclaimer:

This news release is issued by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and is intended for informational purposes only.