The Royal African Society (www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org), a leading organisation in the UK promoting Africa’s global influence, today announces the appointment of APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard as Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Janet Rogan.

Founded in 1901, the Royal African Society is governed by a Royal Charter and Bye-laws, with His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales as its Royal Patron. The Society is the UK’s longest-standing institution dedicated to promoting Africa, fostering understanding, and building equitable relations between the UK, Africa, and the wider world. It serves as a catalyst for positive change.

The Royal African Society boasts a diverse and influential membership body comprising individuals, companies, and organisations with a proactive interest in Africa. Through its networking receptions and programme of events, the Society offers members opportunities to connect, share ideas, and build impactful partnerships. Prior to HRH The Prince of Wales, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Patron of the Royal African Society for 64 years.

Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) brings a wealth of experience and an extensive network of prominent connections to support the Royal African Society in elevating Africa’s cultural and professional presence on a global scale. Nicolas was named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and serves on several Advisory Boards, Task Forces, and International Committees, including the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, the World Football Summit, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, the Sports Africa Investment Summit, the EurAfrican Forum, the Task Force for the FIFA – CAF Infrastructure Development Project, and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas' wholly owned company, APO Group, is the leading, award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, serving over 300 clients, including Microsoft, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Orange, the Jack Ma Foundation, the African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Radisson, the NBA, GoDaddy, Western Union, MultiChoice, and many more.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard as Strategic Advisor. His extensive experience and deep connections across Africa and beyond, spanning sports, music, business, media, governments and institutions, will be invaluable in amplifying our mission to strengthen cultural and professional ties. With his support, we aim to expand Africa’s influence on the global stage, fostering dialogue and driving positive change,” said Janet Rogan, CEO of the Royal African Society.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment, as it represents a profound alignment with my commitment to reshaping perceptions of Africa, driving meaningful change, and enhancing the continent’s influence on the global stage. My goal has always been to inspire positive change and elevate Africa’s narrative as one of opportunity and progress, and this appointment represents a new opportunity for me to challenge stereotypes and promote a nuanced understanding of Africa’s contributions to the world,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

Media Contacts:

Royal African Society

Nwora Emenike

Digital Communications

ras_communications@soas.ac.uk

APO Group

marie@apo-opa.com

About Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation dedicated to improving understanding of Africa in the UK and beyond and harnessing the power of the narrative to promote engagement and investment between Africa and the UK across all sectors, with a particular focus on climate impact, sustainable development, and human security. The Society uses its flagship cultural events to spotlight Africa's diverse cultures, heritages, and current affairs to the widest possible audience, as well as to demonstrate the vast innovation and talent across the creative industries on the continent. Africa's numerous film industries, catering to the continent's diverse cultures and many languages, are a huge growth area, bringing in significant investment and creating thousands of jobs, including in the latest technologies.

For more information, please visit our website: www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards, and World Business Outlook Awards in 2023. We have also been acknowledged as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa by Brands Review Magazine, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year by World Business Outlook in 2024.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Emirates, the UNDP, the WHO, and Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com.