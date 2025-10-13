The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially handed over 315 computers — including 165 laptops and 150 desktops — to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) under the Pandemic Fund: Ethiopia Multi-Sectoral Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Project (EPPR).

This support represents a significant step forward in enhancing Ethiopia’s capacity for pandemic preparedness, early detection, and coordinated emergency response. The computers will equip Public Health Emergency Operations Centers (PHEOCs) across the country with modern ICT infrastructure, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and visualization. This will improve multi-sectoral coordination and integration with national and global surveillance systems.

In addition, WHO procured and handed over 128 laboratory refrigerators to bolster the country’s laboratory network for genomics and molecular surveillance of priority pathogens. The refrigerators will help preserve critical biological samples and strengthen rapid response strategies during outbreaks.

Funded by the Pandemic Fund – EPPR Project, a government-led project spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and implemented by WHO in collaboration with EPHI and other UN agencies, governmental, and non-governmental organizations, this support underscores a shared commitment to building a resilient, One Health-oriented system. By investing in core laboratory and surveillance capacities, Ethiopia is better equipped to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats—today and in the future.