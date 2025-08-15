African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is proud to announce that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has joined as an Official Partner of the continent’s leading energy event, taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3. This milestone marks a decisive step forward in positioning Africa not only as a supplier but as a strategic partner in global energy decision-making. With OPEC now fully engaged in AEW 2025, Africa’s priorities – from oil and gas to development and energy access – will be shaped on its own terms.

OPEC's participation comes at a pivotal moment for African energy. Countries such as Nigeria, Algeria, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Libya – as well as emerging producers like Senegal and Namibia – already play central roles in OPEC’s global agenda. The partnership further extends to African OPEC+ members like South Sudan and observing participants such as Egypt, forming a powerful bloc of African producers with the potential to shape upstream policy, mobilize investment and drive regional integration. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s deepening energy ties with Africa – from infrastructure and renewables investments like Egypt’s Kom Ombo solar plant to South Africa’s Project DAO hybrid facility, alongside strategic partnerships through ACWA Power – underscore a broader, long-term commitment to the continent’s energy future.

A critical dimension of Africa’s energy agenda is clean cooking. Nearly one billion Africans still lack access to clean cooking solutions, posing a major health, environmental and gender equity challenge. For African OPEC and OPEC+ producers, expanding access to cleaner fuels like LPG represents both a development imperative and an untapped market opportunity. As the continent ramps up gas production and infrastructure, prioritizing clean cooking access can create jobs, reduce deforestation, improve public health and drive inclusive growth.

In strategic alignment with AEW 2025, OPEC’s involvement is also set to catalyze critical dialogue on unlocking upstream investment across Africa while bolstering global advocacy against bans on fossil fuel financing – policies that have long stunted the continent’s development. As the African Energy Chamber has emphasized, OPEC members can play a constructive role in pressing institutions like the World Bank to reconsider restrictive financing frameworks and support equity-based development agendas across African producer states.

“Having OPEC officially partner with AEW 2025 is a game-changer – not just for the event, but for the entire continent,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “At a time when global markets are navigating deep uncertainty and rising demand, this partnership sends a clear message: Africa is ready to lead, ready to produce and ready to take its rightful place at the center of global energy discussions. AEW 2025 will be the platform where Africa’s energy priorities are aligned with global dynamics, and where African voices don’t just participate – they lead.”

With OPEC and Saudi Arabia now deeply invested in Africa’s energy trajectory – both through fossil fuel and clean energy channels – AEW 2025 presents a strategic opportunity to convert policy influence into capital, regional development, clean cooking access and energy security. From high-level ministerial participation to deal‑signing and dialogue on the sidelines, this collaboration will elevate AEW into a true continental showcase for African energy ambition.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

