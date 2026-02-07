The kingdom of Denmark is seeking greater collaboration with ECOWAS to strengthen the current partnership between both entities to foster peace, security and stability of the West African region.

The Ambassador of Denmark to the Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Jens Ole Bach Hansen, who led a delegation to the Commission, made the disclosure while conferring with the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, on 5th February 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Danish envoy stated his country’s desire to see an ECOWAS region that easily reaches its full prosperous potential with safe citizens who are motivated to invest in their own lives under a stable and peaceful atmosphere.

He enthused that the recently signed African Partnership for Peace and Sustainability (APPS V) Programme would be of benefit to the ongoing peace building programmes of the ECOWAS Commission when it takes off in earnest; also, that many positives are expected when a mid-term review of the agreement with ECOWAS is held later in the year.

On his part, Commissioner Musah, who agreed with Ambassador Hansen that the ECOWAS region is still fragile, stated the need to restructure the very idea of democracy while allowing the various historical experiences of the African peoples to guide the modern states in the region as a way of guaranteeing the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the greater good of citizens of the region.

The Commissioner further disclosed that in reviewing its regional integration agenda, and seeking fruitful and equitable partnerships, the ECOWAS Commission is also conscious of the need to guarantee basic infrastructure for the youthful citizens of the region, post-elections behaviours in ECOWAS Member States and the realignment of ECOWAS’ programmes with the region’s new realities while striking the right chord that enables it to find a common ground of priorities with partners such as the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).