The Entities of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (www.IsDB.org), including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH), are pleased to announce the 13th edition of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2025), taking place from May 20 to 22, 2025, at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center in Algiers, Algeria. This prestigious event will take place on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings and is organized under the high patronage of His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Under the theme “Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives” PSF 2025 aims to reinforce the pivotal role of the private sector in fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing trade and investment flows, and unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships across the IsDB member countries. The forum will provide an exclusive platform for key stakeholders to explore new business opportunities, exchange knowledge, and strengthen regional and international economic cooperation.

PSF 2025 will promote investment and trade by highlighting emerging opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, healthcare, and finance while facilitating cross-border investments and trade. The forum will enhance public-private partnerships by strengthening collaboration between governments and private enterprises to drive economic diversification and sustainable development. It will also empower entrepreneurs and startups by providing a dedicated platform to support innovative startups and SMEs through networking, capacity-building, and funding opportunities. Additionally, it will facilitate business networking by organizing B2B and B2G meetings, fostering strategic alliances between businesses, investors, policymakers, and financial institutions. Finally, it will showcase success stories and best practices by sharing real-world insights from industry leaders and experts to inspire growth, resilience, and transformation within member economies.

The event is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, including high-level government officials, chairpersons, presidents, and CEOs of leading local and international companies, multilateral development institutions, chambers of commerce and industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, individual investors, and entrepreneurs.

In addition to insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches, PSF 2025 will feature a dedicated exhibition where partners can showcase their projects, services, and investment opportunities. It will include a startup competition designed to foster innovation and highlight groundbreaking business ideas. For the third time, the event will introduce the IsDB Group recognition awards, honoring distinguished organizations and individuals for their contributions to economic development and trade facilitation.

The forum will welcome prominent speakers, including the Chief Executive Officers of the IsDB Group entities, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD, and Eng. Adeeb Al Aama, CEO of ITFC. These leaders, along with industry experts, will share success stories, experiences, and best practices to further strengthen investment and trade across the IsDB member countries.

For further details, please visit the event's official website: www.IsDBG-PSF.org

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB):

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that works to improve the lives of those it serves by promoting social and economic development in Muslim countries and communities around the world and making a difference at scale. Through collaborative partnerships between communities in its 57 member countries, the Bank seeks to equip communities to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, and put the infrastructure in place to enable them to realize their potential. The Bank's new business model of “making markets work for development” contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of our member countries in strategic industries in order to improve participation and upgrading in global value chains. This is in the field of food and agricultural industries, textiles, clothing, leather, shoes, petrochemicals and petroleum, construction, and Islamic finance. The Bank also promotes innovative and sustainable solutions to the biggest development challenges in the world, and takes advantage of the scientific potential in technology and innovation as strategic drivers of economic growth, and we also work to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

About ICIEC:

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC member countries and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its member countries. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org ,

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral organization affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). It supports the economic development of its member countries by providing financial assistance to private sector projects in accordance with the principles of Shari’ah. It also mobilizes additional resources for projects and encourages the development of Islamic finance. ICD’s operations complement the activities of IsDB in member countries and also those of national financial institutions. ICD has 55 member countries and five public financial institutions as its shareholders and has an authorized capital of USD 4 billion.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$ 83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

The Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) is the window of the IsDB Group that facilitate contact and coordination between entities concerned of the IsDB Group and private sector firms and related institutions in IsDB Group member countries. The main objective of THIQAH is to establish a unique platform for effective dialogue, cooperation and inclusive partnership for business leaders committed to partnering in promising investment opportunities. Through facilitation and catalyst roles, THIQAH will be leveraging IsDB Group's resources to offer necessary services and confidence to investors and to establish strategic partnerships with the leaders of the private sector. The primary focus will be on maximizing cross-border investment among member countries to be supported by IsDB Group's financial products and services. (www.IDBGBF.org)