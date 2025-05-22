The IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) (www.IDBGBF.org) signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent Algerian institutions during the Private Sector Forum, held on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings. These agreements mark a significant step in strengthening economic cooperation, promoting investment, and supporting private sector participation across IsDB member countries.

The signing ceremony took place in Algiers, in the presence of high-level government officials, business leaders, and international partners.

THIQAH signed MoUs with the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACI), and the Arab African Center for Investment and Development (CAAID). These agreements reflect a shared vision to promote sustainable development and enhance regional and global economic integration.

The MoU with CACI focuses on facilitating the exchange of information on trade and investment opportunities, encouraging mutual participation in economic events, and promoting the exchange of business delegations. The goal is to stimulate economic development and expand private sector partnerships between Algeria and other IsDB member countries.

The agreement with CAAID centers on enhancing cooperation in the fields of investment and development. Both parties committed to organizing regional and international conferences, sharing expertise, and facilitating business delegation exchanges to strengthen economic cooperation with global investment stakeholders.

This milestone event in Algeria forms part of THIQAH’s broader strategy to foster national and regional partnerships, stimulate private sector investments, promote inclusive growth, and support the IsDB Group’s sustainable development goals.

Email: THIQAH@isdb.org

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

THIQAH serves as the private sector interface of the IsDB Group, facilitating engagement and collaboration between the Group entities and businesses in member countries. Its core aim is to build an inclusive, strategic platform for dialogue, cooperation and partnerships focused on high potentials investment opportunities.

By leveraging IsDB Group resources, THIQAH offers support services and confidence to investors while promoting cross-border investment flows withing member countries.

Website: www.IDBGBF.org