The Affiliates of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (www.IsDB.org) - including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) – in collaboration with the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH), are pleased to announce the 14th edition of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), to be held from June 16 to 19, 2026, at the Baku Convention Centre in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

Held on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, the Forum is organized in close collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) under the high patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity”, PSF 2026 aims to reinforce the pivotal role of the private sector in fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing trade and investment flows, and unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships across IsDB member countries. At a time when enhancing regional value chains and economic resilience has become increasingly important, the Forum will serve as a strategic platform for key stakeholders to explore new business opportunities, exchange knowledge, and foster deeper economic integration among member countries.

PSF 2026 will spotlight emerging opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, healthcare, and finance, while promoting cross-border investment and trade. Through high-level dialogues, B2B and B2G meetings, startup engagement, and knowledge-sharing sessions, the Forum aims to strengthen public-private collaboration, support entrepreneurship and SMEs, and promote innovation-driven growth across member economies.

The event is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, including high-level government officials, Presidents and CEOs of leading local and international companies, multilateral development institutions, chambers of commerce and industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, investors, entrepreneurs and financial institutions.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, PSF 2026 will feature a dedicated exhibition platform where partners can showcase projects, services, and investment opportunities. The Forum will also host a startup competition designed to foster innovation and highlight promising business ideas. Furthermore, or the fourth time, the event will present the IsDB Group Recognition Awards, honoring distinguished organizations and individuals for their contributions to economic development and trade facilitation.

The forum will welcome prominent speakers, including the Chief Executive Officers of the IsDB Group Affiliates, notably Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO of ITFC. Together with industry leaders and experts, they will share insights and best practices aimed at strengthening investment and trade cooperation among IsDB member countries.

For further details, please visit the event's official website: www.IsDBG-PSF.org

Media Contacts:

Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

Email: ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

Email: THIQAH@isdb.org

Social Media:

Follow ICIEC on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/4e6ViM9

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3Q5dYnc

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4vwd42u

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3RMjImz

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4uR7RST

Follow Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) on:

Twitter: @ICD_PS

LinkedIn: ICDPS

Facebook: @icdps

YouTube: ICDPS

Follow International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) on:

Twitter: @ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ITFCCORP

Linkedin: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Follow Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) on:

Twitter: @IDBGTHIQAH

Facebook: Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum - Thiqah

LinkedIn: Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum - THIQAH

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB):

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that works to improve the lives of those it serves by promoting social and economic development in Muslim countries and communities around the world and making a difference at scale. Through collaborative partnerships between communities in its 57 member countries, the Bank seeks to equip communities to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, and put the infrastructure in place to enable them to realize their potential. The Bank's new business model of “making markets work for development” contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of our member countries in strategic industries in order to improve participation and upgrading in global value chains. This is in the field of food and agricultural industries, textiles, clothing, leather, shoes, petrochemicals and petroleum, construction, and Islamic finance. The Bank also promotes innovative and sustainable solutions to the biggest development challenges in the world, and takes advantage of the scientific potential in technology and innovation as strategic drivers of economic growth, and we also work to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the ‘AAA’ rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 18th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.



For more information,Visit: http://ICIEC.ISDB.org

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral organization affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). It supports the economic development of its member countries by providing financial assistance to private sector projects in accordance with the principles of Shari’ah. It also mobilizes additional resources for projects and encourages the development of Islamic finance. ICD’s operations complement the activities of IsDB in member countries and also those of national financial institutions. ICD has 55 member countries and five public financial institutions as its shareholders and has an authorized capital of USD 4 billion.

Website: https://ICD-PS.org/

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$ 96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

The Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) is the window of the IsDB Group that facilitate contact and coordination between entities concerned of the IsDB Group and private sector firms and related institutions in IsDB Group member countries. The main objective of THIQAH is to establish a unique platform for effective dialogue, cooperation and inclusive partnership for business leaders committed to partnering in promising investment opportunities. Through facilitation and catalyst roles, THIQAH will be leveraging IsDB Group's resources to offer necessary services and confidence to investors and to establish strategic partnerships with the leaders of the private sector. The primary focus will be on maximizing cross-border investment among member countries to be supported by IsDB Group's financial products and services. (www.IDBGBF.org)