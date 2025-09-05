Africa’s premier trade and investment event, the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), officially opened in Algiers with calls for African countries to accelerate growth in Intra-African trade and boost economic integration.

Addressing delegates including African and Caribbean leaders, and business executives who graced IATF2025’s official opening ceremony in Algiers, the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune challenged the countries to deepen economic ties by increasing trade flows to drive growth, create jobs, and shield the economies from effects of current global geopolitical events.

The President stressed the need to enhance connectivity across the continent by addressing infrastructure gaps that will facilitate Intra-African trade. He listed Algeria’s ongoing regional infrastructural projects including the Trans-Sahara Road linking Algiers to neighbouring countries, the Algeria Gas Pipe securing the region’s energy needs, and optic fibre for digital sovereignty. This is besides enhancing air and maritime links with neighbouring countries.

Hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, IATF2025 is, for the next seven days, gathering thousands of visitors and buyers, as well as over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world. The event is co-convened by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, and is projected to facilitate trade and investment deals worth over US$44 billion.

According to the Chairman of the IATF2025 Advisory Council and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, 48 African countries are participating in IATF2025 exhibitions, the largest so far since IATF’s founding in 2018.

“In the past editions spanning over eight years, IATF has demonstrated the power to connect buyers, sellers, investors, innovators, and governments from every corner of Africa and now global Africa. IATF has become the engine accelerating trade expansion and investment flows,” H.E. Obasanjo added.

Since inception in 2018, IATF has brought together over 4,500 exhibitors, attracted more than 70,000 participants from across 130 countries, and facilitated trade and investment deals exceeding US$118billion. Thousands of African businesses have connected with new partners and entered new markets through the platform.

H.E. Obasanjo highlighted the US$2.9 billion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (Rufiji Dam), one of Africa’s largest energy infrastructure undertakings among IATF’s many success stories. The deal was concluded at the 2018 Trade Fair in Cairo between Egyptian contractors and the Government of Tanzania and executed solely by African companies, becoming the largest Intra-African EPC deal in the continent.

The Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, H.E. Wamkele Mene challenged leaders to accelerate implementation of AfCFTA to build resilience and safeguard the continent’s collective interests in light of the current global uncertainties and shifting trade patterns.

“Intra-African trade rebounded strongly in 2024, reaching $220.3 billion, a 12.4% increase from 2023, according to Afreximbank’s African Trade Report 2025. This recovery underscores growing confidence in Africa’s integration model under the AfCFTA. The data shows a gradual shift in the continent’s trade composition. While primary commodities still dominate, there is a clear growth in machinery, motor vehicles, food products, chemicals, and electronics. This shift signals our continent’s transition from raw commodity dependency toward industrial diversification, a shift that will only be sustained by stronger logistics and manufacturing value chains,” H.E Mene.

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Amb Selma Malika Haddadi noted that Africa contributes only 2.9% to global trade; and that while Intra-African trade still represents a small fraction of the continent’s overall trade, it has been steadily increasing, expanding by 27% between 2017 and 2023..

“Our internal trade can be a powerful agent for industrialisation. Indeed, unlike our international trade, Intra-African trade is mainly driven by manufactured products. While Africa’s exports outside the continent only constitute 20% of manufactured goods, 45% of trade between African countries comprises manufactured goods. Despite its potential, Intra-African trade still represents a mere 15% of total African trade. This imbalance is not only the result of an unfair international trade regime. It is also the result of choices we have made, and therefore choices we have the power to change. Intra-African trade is and should be our point of focus,” H.E. Haddadi added.

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah noted that since 2018, IATF has proven to be a solid platform for launching winning ideas and initiatives, forging continental and global partnerships, unlocking critical funding, and visualising unprecedented market opportunities.

“IATF is proving to be a formidable platform for the new struggle for economic independence of all Africans, regardless of colour, creed, location, gender, or status. We believe that we have built a platform and supporting ecosystem where young Africans who may change the way the world reads, lives, interrelates, does business, and manages their health will one day emerge. The proof is in what we have seen emerge from this platform since 2018. IATF2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey towards attaining Africa’s economic emancipation, through intra-regional trade and investment,” Prof Oramah said.

The IATF2025 programme is designed for game-changing conversations, high-level negotiations, and vibrant cultural showcases all designed to accelerate Africa’s integration and economic transformation under the AfCFTA.

This year’s programme is packed with unmissable moments; notably the Global Africa Diaspora Day - celebrating the continent’s ties with its diaspora; the Algeria Investment Forum showcasing the host nation’s gateway potential; Arise Industrialisation Day driving value addition; Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) spotlighting the power of Africa’s cultural industries; the Africa Automotive Show uniting the continent’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem; the Dangote Pavilion and Dangote Special Day celebrating intra-African trade and industrial champions; and the AU Youth Start-Up platform empowering the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

Additionally, on stage will be some of the most influential voices shaping the future of Africa and the Caribbean, together with many others from across government, business, innovation, energy, and agriculture, these voices will shape conversations that advance Africa and the Caribbean’s shared future.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.