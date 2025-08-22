The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, pays tribute, on this International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, to all those who have lost their lives and to those who continue to endure the physical, psychological, and social consequences of terrorist and extremist acts.

The Chairperson underscores that the memory of the victims serves as a constant reminder of the urgent need to intensify collective efforts to eradicate terrorism, which continues to sow devastation, destroy communities, and threaten peace, security, and development in Africa.

In this regard, the Chairperson recalls that the African Union has established a solid normative framework through the 1999 OAU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism and its 2004 Protocol. He urges all Member States to fully implement these instruments, which embody the continent’s collective commitment to fighting this scourge.

The Chairperson stresses the necessity of combining both military and non-military approaches in the prevention and fight against terrorism and violent extremism. Security operations must be complemented by initiatives that foster dialogue, reconciliation, and socio-economic reintegration.

While reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with all victims and their families, the Chairperson reiterates the determination of the continental organization to support Member States in their efforts to eradicate terrorism and to promote an Africa of peace, security, and dignity.