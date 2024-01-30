The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Monday (29/1) returned 3 (three) Indonesian citizens to Indonesia from the temporary transit point for the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

The three Indonesian citizens are Indonesian citizens who study religious knowledge informally (talaki) in Gadharif, Sudan. Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Sudan, the three of them decided to survive and chose to settle in Sudan because the situation in the Gadharif area was relatively safe and far from the location of the conflict.

However, due to the expansion of the armed conflict which threatened security and safety, the three of them then asked the Indonesian Embassy for evacuation assistance to return to their homeland.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko expressed his gratitude because the three Indonesian citizens were successfully evacuated from Gadharif to Port Sudan in good health and safety, amidst the ongoing war situation in several regions of Sudan.

Furthermore, when sending off the three Indonesian citizens returning from Port Sudan to their homeland, Ambassador Sunarko advised the three to continue their education and deepen their knowledge of the Islamic religion, either in Indonesia or in other, safer places.

The three Indonesian citizens expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Indonesian Government and assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum which has attempted evacuation and return to their homeland, so they can be reunited with their families.