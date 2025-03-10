The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade (MOSIT), the Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP), and the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), with support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt, have launched today the National Flour Fortification Programme.

This fortification programme focuses on enriching subsidized wheat flour, used for baking ‘Baladi’ bread, with essential micronutrients of iron and folic acid, to help prevent the spread of iron deficiency anaemia among Egyptians. The nutritional specifications of the fortification mix have been endorsed by the NNI, which has assessed the nutritional needs of the Egyptian population and the high prevalence of anaemia. Initial funding from the German Government has secured sufficient amounts of the fortification premix for the programme's first phase.

WFP also supported the training of over 600 millers operating flour mills nationwide. Through this collaboration, the Government and WFP are working together to provide fortified subsidized bread in 13 governorates with the highest anaemia prevalence rates in Egypt through public bakeries.

"This programme is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop the food subsidy system and ensure its efficiency. Our role is not limited to providing subsidized bread; we also strive to improve its quality and maximize its nutritional value, contributing to the creation of a healthier and more productive society,” said Dr Sherif Farouk, the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade.

“The programme aligns with other national projects launched by the ministry, such as strengthening the strategic stock of essential commodities, upgrading silo infrastructure, and expanding the use of technology to enhance the efficiency of production and distribution processes. We will continue working to implement best international practices in this field, in collaboration with our partners, to achieve our goals of enhancing food security and improving the quality of life for all citizens," added Dr Farouk.

Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, expressed his happiness with the launch of the National Flour Fortification Programme to fortify local bread with iron and folic acid to prevent anaemia. He extended his thanks to the institutions that contributed to its launch, such as the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Egypt's milling sector, and the National Nutrition Institute. He emphasized that the programme represents an important step in preventing nutrition-related diseases and aims to reduce anaemia, particularly among children and women.

He explained that anaemia is one of the most prominent health issues in Egypt, with high prevalence rates among males and females in certain age groups, which affects individual productivity and the national economy. He concluded by appreciating the support of the UN World Food Programme, noting that the project is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve nutrition and public health.

“The launch of the National Flour Fortification Programme marks a key step toward nutrition and food security for all,” said WFP Egypt Representative and Country Director, Jean-Pierre de Margerie. “Building on our collaboration since 2008, WFP is proud to support Egypt in translating its national food and nutrition strategy into action. This initiative, alongside other iron deficiency anaemia reduction efforts, will improve nutrition, accelerate progress toward the SDGs, and align with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

“Anaemia, particularly iron deficiency anemia, is one of the most significant malnutrition challenges in Egypt, with iron deficiency in the diet being its primary cause,” said Dr. Sahar Khairy, Director of the National Nutrition Institute. “Findings from the 2021 Population Research Report, issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, revealed a rise in anemia rates across all age groups, reaching 43% among children under five and a notably high prevalence among women of reproductive age. This situation necessitates the activation and expansion of interventions aimed at reducing and treating anaemia, including the National Flour Fortification Programme.