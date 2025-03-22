The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable forest management and ecosystem restoration by participating in the national launch of Ghana’s Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative. The event, held at Kuffour Park in Nkawie, Ashanti Region, was led by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama, who highlighted the Government of Ghana’s dedication to restoring degraded landscapes and promoting sustainable forest management.

The Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative represents a major national effort to restore Ghana’s forests, which provide essential resources such as food, water, medicine, and employment to many Ghanaians. By engaging local communities and stakeholders, the initiative aims to revitalize ecosystems while creating economic opportunities through sustainable forest-based industries.

Organized to coincide with the International Day of Forests 2025, the launch event brought together government officials, community leaders and other partners. FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, provided remarks at the ceremony during which he reaffirmed FAO’s support to Ghana.

“Ghana is blessed with rich forest resources, and today, we celebrate the launch of the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative—a bold and timely effort by the Government of Ghana to restore degraded landscapes, promote sustainable forest management, and transform these areas into ecologically productive landscapes,” FAO’s Abebe Haile-Gabriel said today.

“As FAO celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Ghana's journey toward a more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood future,” he added.

Following the official launch, a commemorative tree-planting ceremony took place, symbolizing the beginning of Ghana’s renewed effort to restore its forests. Community members, government officials, and international partners participated in planting indigenous tree species to kick-start the reforestation initiative.

Forests and foods

The theme of this year’s International Day of Forests, “Forests and Food,” highlights the essential link between forests and food systems. Forests provide a variety of edible products, including nuts, fruits, seeds, roots, tubers, mushrooms, and honey, which contribute to the nutrition and food security of many communities. They also play a crucial role in water conservation and soil fertility, benefiting agriculture and sustaining livelihoods.

As part of its support to Ghana’s reforestation efforts, FAO is actively engaged in strengthening forest governance, promoting climate-smart agroforestry systems, and supporting non-timber forest products such as honey and shea. FAO also works with youth, women, and smallholder farmers to enhance their capacity in sustainable forest management and business incubation.

As FAO marks its 80th anniversary this year, the organization remains committed to working alongside Ghana and other African nations to achieve sustainable forest management and landscape restoration. This falls under FAO’s broader work towards agrifood systems transformation for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.