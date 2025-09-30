Ambassador Oskar Benedikt, the Head of the European Union Delegation to the Seychelles held discussions with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ian Madeleine on Tuesday 30 September 2025 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Ambassador Benedikt congratulated Ambassador Madeleine on his recent appointment as Principal Secretary. The EU Ambassador provided an update on the ongoing cooperation between Seychelles and the European Union (EU) in various fields; such maritime security, fisheries, financial governance and trade among others.

They discussed the Port Victoria Extension Project, which is currently in the tendering phase. Ambassador Madeleine acknowledged that the project is of great strategic importance for the country. Once completed it will significantly contribute to Seychelles’ socio-economic development. He expressed his appreciation to the European Union for its valuable support in this endeavour.

Ambassador Madeleine reiterated that the partnership with the European Union is of great importance to Seychelles, not only in terms of support for national projects but also within multilateral fora, where the EU has consistently championed the cause of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). In response, Ambassador Benedikt expressed his appreciation to Seychelles for being a strong voice and reliable partner in such engagements.