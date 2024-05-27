The Council today decided to not extend the European Union military partnership mission in Niger (EUMPM) beyond 30 June 2024, in view of the grave current political situation in the country.

The mission was established in December 2022 at the request of the former Nigerien authorities to enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat, protect the population in the country and ensure a safe and secure environment in compliance with human rights law and international humanitarian law. The agreed initial duration was of three years;

On 26 July 2023, a military coup attempted to oust democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Two days after, General Tchiani, chief of the Presidential guard, proclaimed himself President of the Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie (CNSP).

The EU immediately condemned the coup in the strongest terms, and in October 2023 it created a framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Niger to be able to target those who undermine the stability, democracy, rule of law in the country, and constitute a threat to peace and security in the region.

On 4 December 2023, Niger junta announced that it would terminate the agreement establishing the legal basis for the deployment of the EUCAP Sahel Niger mission and the EU Military Partnership Mission in Niger (EUMPM Niger).

On 5 December, the High Representative expressed his regret over such decision.

By letter dated 21 December 2023, the Mission Commander, Lieutenant-General Michiel van der Laan, notified the Council that the EU personnel of EUMPM Niger had been redeployed to Europe.

On 23 April 2024, the Political and Security Committee agreed that EUMPM Niger should not be extended beyond 30 June 2024