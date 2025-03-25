In response to the recent cholera epidemic in Zambia, the European Union has allocated additional EUR 150,000 in emergency humanitarian aid. The support aims to assist the country in mitigating the impact of the outbreak, which poses a risk to over 1.9 million people.

The EU funding will bolster the efforts of the Zambia Red Cross Society in providing much-needed relief, including clean water, healthcare, sanitation and hygiene. The intervention will also help people mitigate transmission risk through community engagement. Since the cholera outbreak was first declared in Nakonde District in late December 2024, cases have surged to 269 as of February 20, 2025, with nine reported fatalities. The outbreak is rapidly spreading across several districts, with the town of Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt Province being the hardest hit. The outbreak is particularly affecting males, especially cross-border truck drivers and traders, due to poor sanitation, overcrowding, and reliance on unhygienic food sources.

In response to the increasing number of cases, the Government of Zambia, in collaboration with key partners including Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS), is implementing a multi-faceted response strategy focused on cholera prevention, effective case management and community engagement. The emergency response project will run for five months until the end of August 2025 and is expected to reach the affected people in the hardest-hit provinces of Copperbelt and Muchinga.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

With ongoing rains, the risk of further spread remains high, particularly in densely populated areas. If not contained, the outbreak could lead to increased mortality, overwhelmed health facilities, and a broader public health crisis, especially given the high mobility of populations across Zambia’s borders with Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.