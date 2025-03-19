ECDC Director Dr. Pamela Rendi-Wagner and H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention met at ECDC’s offices in Stockholm to discuss deepening collaboration between the two CDCs.

The meeting was an opportunity for ECDC and Africa CDC to take stock of ongoing areas of cooperation and look ahead to future efforts to enhance African, European and global health security. Since 2021, both agencies partner on a project, funded by the European Commission, to contribute to health security in Africa and globally by strengthening emergency preparedness and response, surveillance, epidemic intelligence, and workforce capacity-building.

“Close cooperation between ECDC and Africa CDC is essential for global health security. I look forward to even deeper collaboration moving forward and to working together towards global health security preparedness and response to confront future health threats. This work has already begun though ECDC’s contributions to Africa CDC led outbreak responses through our EU Health Task Force,” said Dr. Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of ECDC.

In recognition of the evolving health threat landscape, Africa CDC and ECDC will collaborate on One Health workforce development through a Team Europe Initiative. Adopting a One Health approach is essential to combatting the silent pandemic of antimicrobial resistance – a significant threat to health and the functioning of health services on both continents.

“Africa CDC values its strong collaboration with ECDC in advancing global health security. Through the Africa CDC–ECDC Partnership, we committed to strengthen Africa’s emergency preparedness, disease surveillance, and public health workforce. This visit reaffirms our commitment to expanding joint training, epidemic intelligence, and technical exchanges to equip our Member States with the needed support to tackle emerging health threats. Under the Africa-EU Global Gateway Partnership on Health, we remain dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and co-creating solutions for a healthier Africa and beyond,” said H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC.

ECDC’s strengthened mandate has enabled the Agency to expand its international cooperation. The establishment of the EU Health Task Force has meant ECDC experts deployed in Africa ten times in 2024 to support local outbreak responses to mpox, Marburg and cholera.

In addition to their shared commitment to global health security and future technical collaboration, discussions focussed on outbreaks on the African continent as well as the concrete actions they are both taking to rebuild public trust in health authorities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECDC collaborates with centres for disease control beyond the EU at both regional and national levels as part of its long-term strategy to enhance international cooperation and coordination in addressing cross-border health threats. ECDC collaborates with the African, Caribbean, and Gulf supranational CDCs and has previously signed memoranda of understanding or administrative agreements with national centres around the world.