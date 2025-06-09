The Energy News Network (ENN), a new independent platform dedicated to the stories behind energy in emerging markets, is now live. Covering corporate and public sector leaders, utilities, ministries, and regulators across Africa and beyond, ENN will track the policy shifts, investments, and diplomatic moves shaping the energy sector’s evolution.

Visit: https://Energy-News-Network.com/

Africa’s energy demand is growing at twice the global average yet, with more than 600 million people still unable to access electricity, the continent needs some $25bn annually in energy investments to achieve universal access by 2030.

ENN will delve into how the region can meet these ambitious targets, spotlighting the people, projects and policies defining the future of energy access, innovation, and impact. The platform features incisive editorial, expert opinion, and compelling human stories centred on Africa’s 21st-century energy narrative.

From renewables to mining, and from finance to frontier energy access, ENN provides independent, in-depth coverage of a sector critical to the continent’s future. Current feature stories include:

Exploring how Mission 300 is tackling Africa’s energy access crisis and scaling clean energy solutions.

A deep dive into Zambia’s current energy challenges and opportunities.

A profile of William Amuna, the new board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Visit: https://Energy-News-Network.com/

Simon Gosling, founder of ENN, says: “We’re committed to telling the stories that matter most, combining expert insight with sharp analysis to shine a light on the forces shaping energy in emerging markets. Our goal is to bridge expertise with on-the-ground realities, giving voice to the people, projects, and policies driving energy transformation across Africa and beyond in the 21st century.”