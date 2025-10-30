The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), UN Women and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), in collaboration with the ECOWAS Support Project for Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, funded by the European Union and Germany and implemented by GIZ, jointly organised a regional seminar from the 13th to 17th of October 2025 in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the theme: “Strengthening the role of young women in political parties and parliaments in West Africa and the Sahel”.

The seminar brought together members of the Network of Young Women Leaders in West Africa (ROAJELF) and experts in gender and elections for a three-day training course focusing on political participation, leadership development, electoral frameworks, communication strategies and digital advocacy.

This training was followed by a two-day meeting dedicated to the 5th General Assembly of ROAJELF, marked by the renewal of the network’s governing bodies.

During the visit, participants exchanged views with members of the ECOWAS Women Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA). Through mentoring circles and inspiring dialogues, the young women benefited from the experience of seasoned parliamentarians and gained a better understanding of the realities of political leadership.

During the visit, participants also presented the Declaration of the West African Network of Young Women Leaders (ROAJELF), calling for concrete actions to increase women’s representation and leadership at all levels of governance in the region.

For its part, ECOFEPA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young women in the ROAJELF network through sustainable mentoring, thereby promoting intergenerational collaboration and creating a pool of competent and confident women ready to take on political and public responsibilities.

Created in 2009 with the support of the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), the West African Network of Young Women Leaders (ROAJELF) provides a permanent framework for consultation and action for young women leaders in West Africa.

The network works on key issues such as reproductive health, education for development, peace and security, regional economic integration and migration.