The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau undertook a full day of political, diplomatic and technical engagements as part of its preparations for the country’s Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled for 23 November 2025.

Led by the Head of Mission, Ambassador Issufu Baba Braimah Kamara, and supported by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Mission continued its consultations with national authorities and electoral stakeholders to assess the country’s state of readiness for the polls.

The assessment began with an internal briefing by the technical team to the Head of Mission, during which updates were provided on the medium-term observers deployed across the country since 14th November. The session also reviewed operational preparedness, early voting arrangements for security forces, and the broader political and security environment.

The delegation then proceeded to the Presidential Palace for a courtesy call on H.E. President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who welcomed the Mission and expressed confidence in the conduct of the upcoming elections.

On his part, Ambassador Kamara outlined the mandate and scope of the EOM, reaffirming ECOWAS’ long-standing commitment to supporting democratic consolidation in Guinea-Bissau.

The Mission also had an exchange with the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) Observation Mission, enabling both organisations to share insights on the competitiveness of the electoral landscape and the functioning of electoral institutions.

In the early afternoon, the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje convened a plenary session to welcome the 120 short-term observers arriving for deployment. Addressing the observers, Commissioner Musah highlighting the importance of professionalism, impartiality and preventive diplomacy. Ambassador Kamara who formally opened the Mission, urged observers to adhere strictly to ECOWAS’ methodology and code of conduct.

The delegation later visited the National Election Commission (CNE) for substantive consultation with Acting Chairman N’Pabi Cabi. The CNE provided an update on the legal, logistical and administrative preparations, including regional readiness and coordination mechanisms for results management. ECOWAS reaffirmed the centrality of the CNE in guaranteeing transparency and credibility and encouraged the consolidation of institutional safeguards ahead of election day.

The Head of Mission also received a delegation led by Mr. Geraldo Martins, representing independent presidential candidate Fernando Dias da Costa. The meeting provided an opportunity to hear the candidate’s perspectives on the political environment and the ongoing preparations for the polls, enriching the Mission’s broader assessment of stakeholder confidence in the electoral process.

The Mission is deployed under the authority of ECOWAS Commission President H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray and in accordance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Consultations with political actors, civil society, security institutions and international partners will continue as the Mission prepares to deploy observers nationwide.