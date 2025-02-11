Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Madame Mariam Chabi Talata, Vice-President of the Republic of Benin, on Wednesday February 5, 2025.
During this audience, the two personalities exchanged their wishes for the new year and discussed the challenges and issues of integration in West Africa.
Ambassador DIONGUE also took this opportunity to inform Her Excellency Madame Mariam Chabi Talata of the current initiatives carried out by ECOWAS in Benin with the aim of fully realizing the vision of the organization as well as those linked to the celebration of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee year. By renewing the commitment of the ECOWAS Representation, he requested and received the wise advice and guidance of Her Excellency Madam Vice-President.