The ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (CCDG), under the leadership of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, is holding a regional capacity-building workshop on the CCDG Digital Ecosystem from 24 to 28 November 2025 in Saly, Republic of Senegal.

The objective of the workshop is to train CCDG Gender Focal Points, ECOWAS Commission staff, and other stakeholders on the use and management of the five components of the CCDG Digital Ecosystem: the website, the ECOWAS Gender Equality Observatory (ECOGO), the virtual workspace, the artificial intelligence system, and the CCDG web security command centre.

Through the official launch of this Digital Ecosystem, the CCDG aims to facilitate real-time data collection, enhance the coherence of reporting, and strengthen regional collaboration on gender-equality initiatives.

At the end of the workshop, the institutionalisation of the CCDG Digital Ecosystem will be effective, enabling ECOWAS Member States and the ECOWAS Commission to leverage these platforms to improve data-driven decision-making, as well as the monitoring of gender-related programmes and policies.

The workshop brings together the key users and managers of the CCDG digital platforms, including CCDG Gender Focal Points from ECOWAS Member States, CCDG personnel, selected ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies and Directorates, the country teams of the “50 Million African Women Speak” project, the Community of Practice on Gender and Climate Change, and civil society organisations, in collaboration with development partners and the media.