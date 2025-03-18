Recognizing the critical role of tourism as a driver of regional integration and economic growth, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a multi-day capacity-building program in Banjul, The Gambia, on March 17, 2025. This initiative aims to equip stakeholders with the necessary tools to enhance tourism standards, foster investment, and strengthen cooperation across all 12 ECOWAS Member States.

The program is implemented in accordance with the approval granted by His Excellency, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, for the purpose of capacity building for stakeholders in tourism across all Member States.

Opening the session on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, ECOWAS Director of Private Sector, Dr. Tony Elumelu, underscored the importance of a harmonized regional approach to tourism development. “Tourism is central to our integration agenda. This program is designed not just to share knowledge but to ensure the implementation of policies that will increase investment, create jobs, and enhance the sector’s contribution to the economy,” he stated. He further highlighted that the initiative is being implemented under the leadership of Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Massandje Touré-Litsé, in line with ECOWAS’ commitment to enhancing regional cooperation and policy harmonization.

Dr. Elumelu further emphasized the ECOTOR 1929 policy, a framework designed to increase visitor numbers, facilitate mobility, and establish common service standards across the region. “A five-star hotel in Togo, Nigeria, or The Gambia should meet the same standards. Standardization builds trust and attracts investment,” he noted.

Tourism Consultant, Sheikh Tijang Nyang, stressed the importance of ensuring that all ECOWAS Member States align with the regional tourism strategy. “For tourism to thrive, stakeholders must fully understand and apply ECOWAS’ tourism policies effectively. This program is a crucial step toward that goal,” he stated.

Echoing the need for concrete action, Tourism Experts, Dr. Adam Abar and Dr. Momodou Bar, emphasized the significance of execution. “Policies alone do not drive change—implementation does. This program is about moving from strategy to action to create a truly competitive tourism sector,” they said.

As the program unfolds, participants will engage in technical sessions, policy discussions, and practical workshops focused on key areas such as hotel classification, regulatory frameworks, and best practices in tourism management. The training will also address youth and women’s employment in the tourism sector, reinforcing ECOWAS’ commitment to inclusive economic development.

The program will culminate in a final assessment and strategy session, where participants will outline key takeaways, define concrete action points, and discuss mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating tourism policy implementation at the national and regional levels.

As the program progresses, ECOWAS will continue to engage with stakeholders, ensuring that insights gained are translated into measurable outcomes. By the conclusion of the program, participants are expected to have a clear roadmap for enhancing tourism development, aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

This initiative reinforces ECOWAS’ commitment to advancing economic integration through tourism, positioning the sector as a key pillar for sustainable growth, job creation, and regional cooperation.