The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, convened the two-day Governmental Experts’ Validation Meeting on the ECOWAS Standby Force Training Policy for Peace Support Operations held from 16 to 17 July 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting brought together Training Experts from ECOWAS Member States, technical experts, and strategic partners to finalise and Validate ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Training Policy on Peace Support Operation.

Opening the meeting, Major General Umar Abubakar, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security at the Ministry of Defence Nigeria, emphasised the importance of transforming the Standby Force into an operational mechanism for regional peace and stability:

“This is a pivotal moment for ECOWAS. The policy we are validating today will transform our Standby Force from concept to reality. It will ensure we are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to conflicts across the region and also serve as a standby brigade of the African Standby Force. Let us work together to finalise a policy that reflects both our regional realities and our ambition for peace.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sani Adamu, Acting Head of the Peace Support Operations Division, highlighted the vision behind the policy and its relevance in today’s operational context:

“This policy is not simply a document—it is a framework that integrates human rights Observance, gender, civilian protection, and post-conflict recovery. It lays the foundation for a responsive and professional force that can meet the complexity of today’s peace support operations.”

He further stated: “For over a decade, we have envisioned a unified training doctrine. This process today brings that vision within reach. I commend the unwavering commitment of our experts and partners.”

Speaking during the closing session, Mrs. Yvonne Akpasom, representing GIZ under the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, reaffirmed the role of technical partners in supporting regional transformation: “GIZ is proud to support ECOWAS in developing a training policy that is comprehensive, operational, and aligned with global standards. Your contribution to designing and validating this framework underscores our joint resolve to build a Standby Force that is capable, credible, and cohesive.”

The meeting followed a structured agenda including plenary technical sessions and syndicate working groups. Participants reviewed the policy’s architecture, scope, training standards, operational responsibilities, and implementation mechanisms. The revised policy aligns with the African Standby Force framework and incorporates key themes such as inclusivity, gender mainstreaming, accountability, and standardisation.

This initiative is supported under the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and implemented by GIZ. Additional collaboration was provided by Expertise France and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening peace support operations across West Africa and called for swift adoption and implementation of the finalised training policy by all stakeholders.

This initiative is in direct alignment with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which aspires to build a fully integrated, peaceful, and prosperous West Africa. By institutionalising a unified training policy for the ECOWAS Standby Force, the Commission is reinforcing its commitment to preventive diplomacy, regional solidarity, and rapid response to crises. This training framework will not only enhance operational effectiveness but also promote stability, resilience, and human security across all fifteen Member States.