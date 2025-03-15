The 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Staff (CCDS), held from 11 to 13 March 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, has ended with the result that regional security and cooperation within the Community have been better promoted and a common front has been established to meet security challenges.

Addressing his fellow members of the Committee at the closing ceremony, General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of the CCDS said: “… In the course of our deliberations, we identified critical vulnerabilities to regional security and demonstrated our firm resolve towards addressing these threats. As expected, there were areas of concern between members but more importantly there was firm resolve on the need for collective action. This is the spirit of this gathering which is firmly rooted in a resolute commitment to meeting our primary obligation as members of the armed and defence forces of our respective countries which is to defend and protect our peoples from harm and insecurities.’

General Christopher Musa concluded his remarks by stating that he was convinced that the results and recommendations of the discussions and deliberations would address the issues and challenges facing the region, and that they would certainly lead to concrete actions that would further strengthen collective efforts to achieve a safer and more prosperous Community.

We should recall that, the deliberations of this 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Committee focused on key security issues in the West African sub-region. Some of these areas, include the review of pledges for ECOWAS Standby Force, consideration of pledges for ECOWAS Counter-terrorist Brigade and the rotation of Staff Officers of Peace Support Operation Divisions and ECOWAS Standby Force.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to present the results of the meeting of government experts on the ECOWAS logistics concept and the standard operating procedures for the ECOWAS logistics depot in Lungi (Sierra Leone) and to examine the report of the last meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Naval Staff Committee. Furthermore, a presentation was made on Standardization of the Table of Equipment for ECOWAS Standby Force.