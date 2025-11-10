As West Africa marks 50 years of integration and shared progress, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is reaffirming its leadership in promoting regional trade, innovation, and sustainable investment through the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum&Exhibition (ECOTIFE) — a flagship initiative at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), taking place from 7–16 November 2025.

The opening ceremony on Friday 7th November 2025 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Nigéria, brought together top ECOWAS officials, diplomats, and business leaders from across the region. It was declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan-Enoh and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, represented by Dr Kalilou Sylla, ECOWAS Commissioner en charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, while the Lagos State Government was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medem. Also in attendance was the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, ECOWAS Commissioners, representatives from Member States, and members of the diplomatic corps, underscoring the forum’s significance in strengthening regional trade and investment cooperation.

ECOTIFE 2025 is an integral part of the year-long ECOWAS@50 celebrations, symbolizing the region’s collective vision for a borderless, prosperous, and self-reliant West Africa. It brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and development partners to strengthen trade linkages, unlock investment opportunities, and celebrate the creativity that drives regional growth. The initiative underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to deepening regional integration and promoting shared prosperity through stronger trade linkages and inclusive economic growth.

“This platform captures the spirit of ECOWAS@50 — the drive to connect markets, empower people, and unlock opportunities that transcend borders,” said H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Dr Kalilou Sylla, the ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture. “ECOTIFE is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of West Africa’s resilience and creativity as we trade, innovate, and grow together.”

“Trade facilitation and investment promotion are central to ECOWAS’ economic integration agenda,” noted Mr. Kolawole Sofola, Director of Trade, ECOWAS Commission. “ECOTIFE aligns with our strategic objective to deepen intra-regional trade, strengthen regional value chains, and position West Africa as a competitive and sustainable investment destination.”

On 7 and 8 November, the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair featured expert panels and dynamic exhibitions, highlighting West Africa’s immense potential. The expert discussions also focused on the theme of ‘Facilitating Trade and Digital Transformation,’ allowing participants to explore technological solutions that could revolutionize trade and market access across West Africa.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest and longest-running trade exhibitions, attracting over 1,600 exhibitors across 40,000m² of exhibition space and welcoming more than 500,000 visitors annually. Supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, the Fair serves as a strategic platform for business networking, investment promotion, and cross-border partnerships.