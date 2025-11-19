The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially launched a technical workshop on the integration of its Human Security Index (HSI) into the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture (APSA). The workshop opened on Monday, 17 November 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. The Acting Director of Early Warning at the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, presented the HSI as a robust and multidimensional tool for assessing and monitoring human security trends across the Member States of the regional organization.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka emphasized the importance of strengthened institutional collaboration to consolidate human security and promote sustainable development in the West African region. She also highlighted the need to build on the technical progress achieved so far to ensure the smooth integration of the HSI into ECOWAS’ prevention and response mechanisms.

According to Dr. Onyeinye Onwuka, the workshop represents a significant milestone in the pre-finalization phase of the HSI, an initiative developed by the Directorate of Early Warning and structured around five thematic sectors: crime and criminality, health, environment, safety and security, and governance and human rights.

The three-day workshop seeks not only to reinforce the conceptual grounding and operational integration of the HSI and APSA, but also to enable participants to refine the index’s indicators. Discussions will focus on the interoperability of the index with existing instruments, particularly ECOWARN, the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF/CPCC), and the Mediation and Security Council (MSC/CMS).

The workshop brought together experts from ECOWAS institutions and specialized agencies, as well as technical and strategic partners, including Afrobarometer, UNOWAS, and WANEP. Expected outcomes include a shared and documented understanding of how early warning indicators strengthen the existing peace and security architecture. The workshop is also expected to produce a practical roadmap outlining the steps required to integrate the HSI into ECOWAS peace and security mechanisms.

Participating in the workshop, the Senior Political Advisor and Head of the Liaison Cell of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) to ECOWAS, Mr. James Aji, commended the regional organization for involving his institution in the project.

He reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the finalization of the initiative, particularly regarding its implementation.

“We are convinced that once finalized, this project will undoubtedly contribute to stabilizing the peace and security environment in West Africa, given the region’s crucial role in continental affairs and Africa’s central place in global dynamics,” stated James Aji.

It should be noted that this workshop follows a series of earlier engagements on the Human Security Index. In November 2024, the Directorate of Early Warning organized an internal technical session aimed at strengthening methodological foundations and inter-structural collaboration in the development of the Index.

On 24–25 March 2025, a consultative meeting held in Lomé, Togo, examined the conceptual foundations, reviewed preliminary indicators, and underscored the need for national ownership and methodological clarity.