The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today introduced the R21 malaria vaccine into the national immunization programme, adding a crucial tool to complement existing malaria control measures to protect and save the lives of young children.

With the country having received 693 500 doses of the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended R21 vaccines, the first phase of the rollout was kicked off in Kongo Central province targeting 173 375 children in the province’s 31 health zones. WHO and partners including UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, PATH, Breakthrough Action and SANRU – a national NGO – are supporting the health authorities to ensure effective introduction of the vaccine.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine is an initiative that highlights the importance of combining high-impact strategic interventions to effectively combat malaria,” emphasized Dr Roger Kamba, Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare. I would like to express our sincere thanks to all the partners who have provided considerable support for the introduction of the malaria vaccine into our country's immunization schedule,” added Dr. Kamba.

Malaria killed more than 24 000 people and infected over 27 million, mostly children under five years of age, according to the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare 2022 report – the most recent data.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of children,” said Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, WHO Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “Together with the ongoing malaria prevention measures, and by collectively implementing all the approaches, we can effectively protect families and our communities from this deadly disease.”

Supporting the national health authorities to prepare for the malaria vaccine rollout, WHO has provided technical guidance, health workers have been trained to ensure safe introduction of the vaccine, and public awareness and other communications outreach measures have been established. Administrative, political, religious and community leaders in Kongo Central province have also been sensitized and involved in the preparations to ensure effective ownership of the initiative.

“UNICEF is a key partner in the deployment of the malaria vaccine in the DR Congo. Thanks to our technical expertise, we have helped to build the capacity of health actors, developing appropriate management tools, and implementing effective communication strategies to promote vaccination among parents. UNICEF is committed to continuing its efforts to ensure that all Congolese children benefit from this essential protection, in line with the national vaccine roll-out plan,” said Grant Leaity, UNICEF Representative in the DR Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo becomes the 15th country on the continent that offer malaria vaccination, widening access to more comprehensive malaria prevention. Malaria is a primary cause of illness and death for African children – one child dies from malaria every minute.

“We congratulate the Ministry of Health and its partners on this introduction, particularly at a time when the country faces competing health priorities, including the response to Mpox. This development demonstrates the impact of investing in health systems strengthening to ensure countries' capacity to roll out routine immunisation and respond to health emergencies. Together, Gavi and its partners look forward to continuing to build a stronger foundation for the health and well-being of future generations in the DRC,” said Cyril Nogier, Gavi's Senior Country Director for the DRC.

The country is intensifying malaria control efforts through an ambitious 2024–2028 National Strategic Plan that aims to protect 80% of at-risk populations through a comprehensive approach combining mass distribution of next-generation insecticide-treated nets, expanded preventive treatments for pregnant women and infants, and a pilot implementation of seasonal malaria chemoprevention.

The plan also includes enhanced vector control via indoor residual spraying and larval source management, improved case management with rapid diagnostics and artemisinin-based therapies, strengthened surveillance systems, and robust community engagement. The efforts are supported by multisectoral collaboration between health, environment and education ministries to address this critical public health challenge.

A high impact against malaria can be achieved when the malaria vaccines are introduced with a mix of WHO-recommended malaria interventions that are tailored to the local context. WHO is committed to working with countries and partners to support the rollout of malaria vaccines so more children can benefit from this additional malaria prevention tool as rapidly as possible.