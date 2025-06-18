After a powerful comeback in 2024, the Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) are officially back for 2025 and bringing together the very best in customer experience from across the continent for a night of recognition, celebration, and connection.

Taking place on Tuesday, 12 August 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, the CXAs serve as the official opening of the CEM Africa Summit; Africa’s leading platform for CX professionals.

Last year’s event drew over 70 applications and a full house of CX champions, industry leaders, and visionaries.

This year, excitement is already building with entries rolling in from across the continent, including submissions from ABSA Kenya and the University of Pretoria, the latter entering the brand-new Government&Public Sector category.

This year’s CX Awards have already attracted entries from leading brands such as ABSA Kenya, ICX Kenya, QContact, Telviva, Wonga Digital, BOS Technology and more, a powerful reflection of the industry’s growing commitment to customer excellence.

Judged by CX Leaders from Across the Continent

Joan Ntabadde Kyeyune – Senior CX Consultant, Steadfast Quality Solutions

– Senior CX Consultant, Steadfast Quality Solutions Benson Mukandiwa – Trustee, Customer Experience World Games (CXWG)

– Trustee, Customer Experience World Games (CXWG) Qaalfa Dibeehi – Managing Partner, Human2Outcome

– Managing Partner, Human2Outcome Chantel Botha – Founder, BrandLove Customer Experience

– Founder, BrandLove Customer Experience Charlie Stewart – CEO, Rogerwilco

Entries are assessed across four core criteria:

Challenge&Market Context

Strategy&Execution

Impact&Measurable Results

Scalability&Industry Relevance

Spotlight on Past Winners

The 2024 CXAs celebrated game-changing work across sectors, including:

Liz Okomba, NCBA Bank – CX Leader of the Year

– CX Leader of the Year Digital Solutions Group – Best Customer Experience Team

– Best Customer Experience Team NCBA Bank – Best Overall CX Solution

– Best Overall CX Solution Kim Dalton&Greg Van Der Plank, ABSA Bank – Breaking Barriers in CX

– Breaking Barriers in CX Multichoice – Best Use of AI

– Best Use of AI Bilha Maina, NCBA Bank – Rising Star in CX

– Rising Star in CX Telviva – Best Contact Centre Platform

Their stories inspired a room of 300+ CX professionals and reminded us of the power of people-led transformation.

Deadline Extended: 7 July 2025

Entries are open to individuals, teams, public sector departments, start-ups and multinationals across Africa. A free Tips&Tricks entry guide is available to help applicants structure their submissions.

Submit your Application: https://apo-opa.co/4lbz1yo

Download the Tricks&Tips Guide: https://apo-opa.co/4k1LjZj

Sponsorship Opportunities

A limited number of category sponsorships and on-site activations remain available. Sponsors benefit from on-stage visibility, branding across CXA campaigns, and direct access to Africa’s leading customer-focused brands and professionals.

The CXAs are not just about awards - they’re about spotlighting the real people, ideas, and initiatives shaping customer experience across Africa.

To apply, book tickets or enquire about sponsorship email:

britney.price@wearevuka.com

peter.chinanzvavana@wearevuka.com

Visit: www.CEM-CXA.com