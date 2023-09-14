The Coca-Cola (www.Coca-ColaCompany.com) system has committed $1.4 million to relief efforts in Morocco following the recent earthquake. The Coca-Cola Foundation has also donated $1 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and $200,000 from a previously approved grant to CARE was deployed to support relief efforts in the affected regions.

Along with its local bottling partners, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) Morocco and The Société des Boissons Gazeuses du Souss (SBGS), Coca-Cola remains steadfast in its commitment to support the people and communities during these difficult times. The joint actions include the following:

A direct cash donation to the special earthquake relief account at the Morocco Treasury and Bank Al Maghrib.

In-kind donations to be made to several entities, including the Mohamed V Foundation, local authorities, and NGOs, which are providing assistance to those affected by the earthquake. These donations include beverages and essential supplies.

In addition, and to safeguard the welfare of our system employees and their families, we have facilitated access to resources for our impacted employees in these challenging times.

“Our thoughts are with the people who have been impacted by this tragic event. The Coca-Cola Foundation is working with both the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and CARE to support relief efforts by delivering essential supplies such as food, water, sanitation and hygiene materials,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

“We extend our sympathy to those who have lost loved ones and those whose homes were damaged,” said Luisa Ortega, president of Coca-Cola Africa operating unit. “As the nation begins to navigate the path to recovery, we stand committed to supporting the resilient communities who are bravely facing this tragedy.”

"In these trying times, we find strength in unity and resilience. As part of the Coca-Cola system, we extend our support to our valued customers, consumers, retailers, wholesalers, and our dedicated team members. Together, we are more than a business; we are an integral part of the community. We are committed to doing everything within our power and going above and beyond to ease the suffering. Our hearts are with those affected, and we stand together to rebuild and recover," Alfonso Bosch, ECCBC CEO.

“We are praying for our communities, and we stand in full support during this challenging time. Serving our local communities is at the heart of what we do at the Coca-Cola system, and, in this time of great need, we are committed to working with relief organizations and our partners to support their immediate needs during recovery as well as the longer-term rebuilding efforts in the weeks and months ahead," Hassan Amsrouy Belhassan“, SBGS, CEO.

True to its purpose of making a difference, the Coca-Cola system will continue to work with local partners to provide relief and assistance to those who need it most. We stand together with our employees, retailers, restaurants, small businesses, and communities.

Media Contact:

Name: Amel Benchikh El Houcine

Email: abenchikh@coca-cola.com

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee, and tea brands include Dasani, SmartWater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.Coca-ColaCompany.com and follow us on Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3JYiZbi), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/42waZ92), Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/42o7JfP), and LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/408cAAi).

About Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC):

ECCBC is a bottler of The Coca-Cola Company across North and West Africa, where it produces, commercializes and distributes a range of beverages such as soft drinks, juices, water, energy drinks, and malt. ECCBC's story began in 1989 in Equatorial Guinea, before expanding to other countries in Africa including Morocco. Today, ECCBC operates in 13 countries in Africa and is headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco, with a reach extending to more than 160 million consumers and serving over 250,000 Points of Sale in Africa continent. ECCBC generates over 1.9 billion transactions in the region and contributes to the employment of more than 30,000 people in Africa both, directly and indirectly, embracing an ESG strategy that covers its entire value chain, aimed to create long-term value for local communities, support sustainable business and contribute to eliminate barriers to the progress of the countries where we operate. Learn more at: www.ECCBC.com.

About The Société des Boissons Gazeuses du Souss (SBGS):

“SBGS is a bottler of The Coca-Cola Company since 1971 in the south of Morocco, from Agadir to Dakhla. It produces and distributes different types of beverages such as soft drinks, water, juices, energy drinks and replenishment drinks. Over a half century, SBGS is working day to day to build the business on fairness and integrity and strive to support its community.”

About The Coca-Cola Foundation:

The Coca-Cola Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in communities around the world where The Coca-Cola Company operates and where our employees live and work. We support transformative ideas and institutions that address complex global challenges and that leave a measurable and lasting impact. Our giving is focused on sustainable access to safe water, climate resilience and disaster risk preparedness and response, circular economy, economic empowerment, and causes impacting our hometown community. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded grants of over $1.5 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, please go to https://apo-opa.info/465YdiZ